Kutcho Copper Retains Red Cloud to Provide Investor Relations Services

Red Cloud will assist in broadening our shareholder base by providing access to their network of retail brokers and investment advisors, high net-worth individuals, traditional institutional investors and fund managers, private equity investors, as well as potential strategic corporate investors.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kutcho Copper Corp. (TSXV: KC) (OTC: KCCFF) (“Kutcho Copper” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has contracted Red Cloud Financial Services ("Red Cloud") to provide the Company with a range of investor relations services. Red Cloud is a Toronto-based financial services company that provides assistance in accessing capital markets.

Under the terms of the agreement, Red Cloud will be paid a monthly fee of C$10,000 and has been granted 300,000 options with an exercise price of C$0.75 per share for 3 years. The agreement is for an initial period of six months and is renewable on a monthly basis thereafter.

About Kutcho Copper Corp.

Kutcho Copper Corp. is a Canadian resource development company focused on expanding and developing the Kutcho high grade copper-zinc project in northern British Columbia. Committed to social responsibility and the highest environmental standards, the Company intends to progress the Kutcho Project through feasibility and permitting to a positive construction decision.

