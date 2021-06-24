Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Results from DETERMINE Phase 3 Study of Lenabasum for Treatment of Dermatomyositis

The study did not meet its primary endpoint of Total Improvement Score (TIS) at Week 28. Higher TIS values indicate greater overall improvement. At Week 28, the lenabasum 20 mg twice daily group achieved a mean TIS of 28.3 versus the control group mean TIS of 26.7, p = 0.1965. All subjects, including the control group, received standard background treatments, with 89% of dosed subjects receiving ≥ 1 immunosuppressive or immunomodulating therapy. Additional pre-specified analyses of the overall effect on TIS of lenabasum 20 mg twice daily versus control group through Week 52 showed a trend of beneficial effect of lenabasum, nominal p = 0.0795.



Additional findings:



Dermatomyositis patients have characteristic muscle weakness and inflammatory skin involvement. This study enrolled subjects with the two major types of dermatomyositis: classic dermatomyositis with both muscle weakness and skin involvement and dermatomyositis with no significant muscle weakness but with skin involvement. Improvement in muscle weakness is heavily weighted in the TIS score. In the overall study, higher TIS scores were seen in those subjects who had muscle weakness (Manual Muscle Test-8 muscle group score < 142) and were treated with lenabasum 20 mg twice daily versus the control group, nominal p = 0.0302. Conversely, the Cutaneous Dermatomyositis Activity and Severity Index (CDASI) activity score, a secondary endpoint in this study, is a validated outcome that was designed to assess inflammatory skin involvement in dermatomyositis. In the overall study, greater improvement (reduction) in CDASI activity scores was seen in subjects with skin involvement but no muscle weakness who were treated lenabasum 20 mg twice daily versus the control group, nominal p = 0.0166. This is a similar patient population and the same endpoint as was tested in Corbus’ previously completed Phase 2 study (ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT02466243).