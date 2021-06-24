checkAd

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Announces New Chief Financial Officer

TORONTO, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation (the "Corporation") (TSX: FC) hereby announces that Ryan M. Lim will be joining the Corporation as Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”) effective August 16, 2021.

For the past four years, Ryan has been the CFO of Rapport Credit Union (“Rapport”), where he was involved in financial, operations and risk management. Previous to his role at Rapport, Ryan was a Manager of Finance at TD Bank Financial Group and at Ernst & Young LLP, where he was a Manager in the Financial Services Assurance Group. Ryan is a CPA, CA.

Effective August 16, 2021, Sandy Poklar will resign as Interim CFO and return to his current role as EVP, Finance for the Corporation.

Eli Dadouch, Founder, President & CEO, stated: “We look forward to Ryan joining Firm Capital. We will benefit immensely from his vast experience in the financial services lending industry. I thank Sandy Poklar, who as part of the senior executive management team, for stepping up as Interim CFO and for playing an integral role in the operations of the Corporation.”

ABOUT THE CORPORATION

Where Mortgage Deals Get Done

The Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, is a non-bank lender providing residential and commercial short-term bridge and conventional real estate financing, including construction, mezzanine and equity investments. The Corporation's investment objective is the preservation of shareholders' equity, while providing shareholders with a stable stream of monthly dividends from investments. The Corporation achieves its investment objectives through investments in selected niche markets that are under-serviced by large lending institutions. Lending activities to date continue to develop a diversified mortgage portfolio, producing a stable return to shareholders. The Corporation is a Mortgage Investment Corporation (MIC) as defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada). Accordingly, the Corporation is not taxed on income provided that its taxable income is paid to its shareholders in the form of dividends within 90 days after December 31 each year. Such dividends are generally treated by shareholders as interest income, so that each shareholder is in the same position as if the mortgage investments made by the Corporation had been made directly by the shareholder. Full reports of the financial results of the Corporation for the year are outlined in the audited financial statements and the related management discussion and analysis of the Corporation, available on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com. In addition, supplemental information is available on the Corporation’s website at www.firmcapital.com.

