Novan Announces Inclusion in Russell Microcap Index

DURHAM, N.C., June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novan, Inc. (“the Company” or “Novan”) (Nasdaq: NOVN), today announced that as part of the annual reconstitution of the Russell stock indexes, Novan has been selected to join the Russell Microcap Index, effective after the U.S. market close on June 25, 2021, according to the list of additions published by FTSE Russell as of June 4, 2021.

“This is truly an exciting time for Novan, on multiple fronts. On the heels of our recently announced positive data across all three of our priority pipeline development programs, importantly, the statistically significant results from our Phase 3 study of SB206 for the treatment of molluscum, we are confident in the potential of our NITRICIL technology to treat multiple indications. Our team’s hard work and dedication have brought us to this point, and we remain dedicated to advancing these programs. We believe we are well-positioned to continue building momentum and drive value in the near- and long-term,” commented Paula Brown Stafford, President and Chief Executive Officer of Novan.

John M. Gay, Chief Financial Officer of Novan, added, “Our addition to the Russell Microcap Index is another step demonstrating the evolution of Novan. For the first time in the Company’s history, we are in a position to potentially submit an NDA with the FDA, targeted for no later than the third quarter of 2022, representing a watershed moment for our shareholders. The inclusion of Novan on this index should allow us greater access and visibility to institutional investors and investment managers as we continue to progress our pipeline portfolio.”

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s US indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

For more information on the Russell Microcap Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the “Russell Reconstitution” section on the FTSE Russell website.

About FTSE Russell

FTSE Russell is a global index leader that provides innovative benchmarking, analytics and data solutions for investors worldwide. FTSE Russell calculates thousands of indexes that measure and benchmark markets and asset classes in more than 70 countries, covering 98% of the investable market globally.

