Scanfil plc Managers' transactions – Jokitalo
Scanfil plc: Managers' transactions 24 June 2021 3.00 p.m.
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Jokitalo Petteri
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: Scanfil Oyj
LEI: 7437004XD6U0FFDCT507
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 7437004XD6U0FFDCT507_20210624141930_4
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2021-06-21
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000029905
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 327 Unit price: 8.2 EUR
(2): Volume: 117 Unit price: 8.2 EUR
(3): Volume: 349 Unit price: 8.2 EUR
(4): Volume: 700 Unit price: 8.2 EUR
(5): Volume: 381 Unit price: 8.24 EUR
(6): Volume: 168 Unit price: 8.24 EUR
(7): Volume: 5,027 Unit price: 8.24 EUR
(8): Volume: 746 Unit price: 8.2 EUR
(9): Volume: 759 Unit price: 8.2 EUR
(10): Volume: 320 Unit price: 8.16 EUR
(11): Volume: 2,880 Unit price: 8.16 EUR
(12): Volume: 70 Unit price: 8.16 EUR
(13): Volume: 630 Unit price: 8.16 EUR
(14): Volume: 46 Unit price: 8.16 EUR
(15): Volume: 182 Unit price: 8.16 EUR
(16): Volume: 23 Unit price: 8.16 EUR
(17): Volume: 205 Unit price: 8.16 EUR
(18): Volume: 757 Unit price: 8.16 EUR
(19): Volume: 301 Unit price: 8.16 EUR
(20): Volume: 108 Unit price: 8.17 EUR
(21): Volume: 271 Unit price: 8.1 EUR
(22): Volume: 200 Unit price: 8.1 EUR
(23): Volume: 20 Unit price: 8.1 EUR
(24): Volume: 50 Unit price: 8.1 EUR
(25): Volume: 99 Unit price: 8.1 EUR
(26): Volume: 466 Unit price: 8.12 EUR
(27): Volume: 573 Unit price: 8.12 EUR
(28): Volume: 356 Unit price: 8.12 EUR
(29): Volume: 15 Unit price: 8.14 EUR
(30): Volume: 250 Unit price: 8.14 EUR
(31): Volume: 234 Unit price: 8.1 EUR
(32): Volume: 466 Unit price: 8.1 EUR
(33): Volume: 700 Unit price: 8.1 EUR
(34): Volume: 888 Unit price: 8.08 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(34): Volume: 18,684 Volume weighted average price: 8.17673 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2021-06-22
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000029905
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1,424 Unit price: 8.11 EUR
(2): Volume: 202 Unit price: 8.11 EUR
(3): Volume: 909 Unit price: 8.11 EUR
(4): Volume: 1,224 Unit price: 8.11 EUR
(5): Volume: 1,120 Unit price: 8.11 EUR
(6): Volume: 813 Unit price: 8.11 EUR
0 Kommentare