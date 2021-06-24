Scanfil plc Managers' transactions – Jokitalo Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 24.06.2021, 14:00 | 16 | 0 | 0 24.06.2021, 14:00 | Scanfil plc: Managers' transactions 24 June 2021 3.00 p.m.



Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Jokitalo Petteri Position: Chief Executive Officer Issuer: Scanfil Oyj LEI: 7437004XD6U0FFDCT507 Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION Reference number: 7437004XD6U0FFDCT507_20210624141930_4 ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2021-06-21 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI4000029905 Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL Transaction details (1): Volume: 327 Unit price: 8.2 EUR (2): Volume: 117 Unit price: 8.2 EUR (3): Volume: 349 Unit price: 8.2 EUR (4): Volume: 700 Unit price: 8.2 EUR (5): Volume: 381 Unit price: 8.24 EUR (6): Volume: 168 Unit price: 8.24 EUR (7): Volume: 5,027 Unit price: 8.24 EUR (8): Volume: 746 Unit price: 8.2 EUR (9): Volume: 759 Unit price: 8.2 EUR (10): Volume: 320 Unit price: 8.16 EUR (11): Volume: 2,880 Unit price: 8.16 EUR (12): Volume: 70 Unit price: 8.16 EUR (13): Volume: 630 Unit price: 8.16 EUR (14): Volume: 46 Unit price: 8.16 EUR (15): Volume: 182 Unit price: 8.16 EUR (16): Volume: 23 Unit price: 8.16 EUR (17): Volume: 205 Unit price: 8.16 EUR (18): Volume: 757 Unit price: 8.16 EUR (19): Volume: 301 Unit price: 8.16 EUR (20): Volume: 108 Unit price: 8.17 EUR (21): Volume: 271 Unit price: 8.1 EUR (22): Volume: 200 Unit price: 8.1 EUR (23): Volume: 20 Unit price: 8.1 EUR (24): Volume: 50 Unit price: 8.1 EUR (25): Volume: 99 Unit price: 8.1 EUR (26): Volume: 466 Unit price: 8.12 EUR (27): Volume: 573 Unit price: 8.12 EUR (28): Volume: 356 Unit price: 8.12 EUR (29): Volume: 15 Unit price: 8.14 EUR (30): Volume: 250 Unit price: 8.14 EUR (31): Volume: 234 Unit price: 8.1 EUR (32): Volume: 466 Unit price: 8.1 EUR (33): Volume: 700 Unit price: 8.1 EUR (34): Volume: 888 Unit price: 8.08 EUR Aggregated transactions (34): Volume: 18,684 Volume weighted average price: 8.17673 EUR ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2021-06-22 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI4000029905 Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL Transaction details (1): Volume: 1,424 Unit price: 8.11 EUR (2): Volume: 202 Unit price: 8.11 EUR (3): Volume: 909 Unit price: 8.11 EUR (4): Volume: 1,224 Unit price: 8.11 EUR (5): Volume: 1,120 Unit price: 8.11 EUR (6): Volume: 813 Unit price: 8.11 EUR Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer