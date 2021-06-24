checkAd

Major Western Utility Selects NV5 for $9 Million in Surveying, Permitting, and Technical Services

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NV5 Global, Inc. (the “Company” or “NV5”) (Nasdaq: NVEE), a provider of compliance, technology, and engineering solutions, announced today that it has been awarded three utility infrastructure contracts by a Western utility totaling approximately $9 million. NV5 will provide surveying, permitting, and technical services to support the construction and maintenance of the utility’s electric and gas infrastructure.

“Improvements to utility infrastructure and the upgrade of existing assets is essential to the delivery of reliable power to the communities we serve,” said Dickerson Wright, PE, Chairman and CEO of NV5. “NV5’s expertise in identifying and resolving accessibility challenges and easement interference during construction and maintenance of utility infrastructure is a differentiator for NV5 and provides a unique value for our utility clients.”

Under the scope of the contracts, NV5 will provide surveying to support the utility’s facility maintenance program, assistance obtaining permits from jurisdictions where gas or electric utilities are being constructed or renovated, and plan review of municipal and transportation agency engineering designs that interfere with electrical and gas utility infrastructure.

About NV5
NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVEE) is a provider of compliance, technology, and engineering consulting solutions for public and private sector clients supporting infrastructure, utility, and building assets and systems. The Company primarily focuses on six business verticals: testing, inspection & consulting, infrastructure support services, utility services, buildings & program management, environmental health sciences, and geospatial technology services. NV5 operates out of more than 100 offices nationwide and abroad. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.NV5.com. Also visit the Company on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Vimeo.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company cautions that these statements are qualified by important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Such factors include: (a) changes in demand from the local and state government and private clients that we serve; (b) general economic conditions, nationally and globally, and their effect on the market for our services; (c) competitive pressures and trends in our industry and our ability to successfully compete with our competitors; (d) changes in laws, regulations, or policies; and (e) the “Risk Factors” set forth in the Company’s most recent SEC filings. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact
NV5 Global, Inc.
Jack Cochran
Vice President, Marketing & Investor Relations
Tel: +1-954-637-8048
Email: ir@nv5.com

Source: NV5 Global, Inc. 





