Brickell Biotech Announces Initiation of a Phase 1 Study of Sofpironium Bromide Gel in Primary Palmoplantar Hyperhidrosis Patients by its Development Partner, Kaken Pharmaceutical in Japan

BOULDER, Colo., June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brickell Biotech, Inc. (“Brickell” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BBI), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative and differentiated prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases, today announced that its development partner, Kaken Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (“Kaken”), recently initiated a Phase 1 clinical study to assess the pharmacokinetics (PK) of sofpironium bromide gel in patients with primary palmoplantar hyperhidrosis (PPH) in Japan.



PPH is a common medical disorder of excessive sweating from the palms and soles that affects both adults and children. PPH is an extremely stressful and embarrassing dermatologic disorder that commonly interferes with daily life and can become socially and professionally disabling. In Japan, 5.33% and 2.79% of the population are estimated to be affected by primary palmar and plantar hyperhidrosis, respectively1. There are currently no approved topical prescription treatment options for PPH in Japan.