Brickell Biotech Announces Initiation of a Phase 1 Study of Sofpironium Bromide Gel in Primary Palmoplantar Hyperhidrosis Patients by its Development Partner, Kaken Pharmaceutical in Japan

BOULDER, Colo., June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brickell Biotech, Inc. (“Brickell” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BBI), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative and differentiated prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases, today announced that its development partner, Kaken Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (“Kaken”), recently initiated a Phase 1 clinical study to assess the pharmacokinetics (PK) of sofpironium bromide gel in patients with primary palmoplantar hyperhidrosis (PPH) in Japan.

PPH is a common medical disorder of excessive sweating from the palms and soles that affects both adults and children. PPH is an extremely stressful and embarrassing dermatologic disorder that commonly interferes with daily life and can become socially and professionally disabling. In Japan, 5.33% and 2.79% of the population are estimated to be affected by primary palmar and plantar hyperhidrosis, respectively1. There are currently no approved topical prescription treatment options for PPH in Japan.

“We are pleased to see Kaken initiate this Phase 1 clinical study to explore the PK, safety, and efficacy of sofpironium bromide gel in treating Japanese patients with PPH in less than a year after the launch of sofpironium bromide gel, 5% (ECCLOCK) for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis in Japan, as part of the life cycle management,” said Deepak Chadha, Chief Research and Development Officer of Brickell. “Depending on the outcome of the Phase 1 study, Kaken and Brickell will determine the next steps, if any, for the development of sofpironium bromide gel in PPH patients in their respective territories.”

In addition, Brickell is currently conducting its U.S. Phase 3 pivotal program for sofpironium bromide gel, 15% which is comprised of two pivotal clinical studies, Cardigan I and Cardigan II. Both randomized, double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal studies are evaluating sofpironium bromide gel, 15% vs. placebo (1:1 ratio) in approximately 350 subjects (per study) aged nine and older with primary axillary hyperhidrosis. Brickell expects to report topline results from the Cardigan I and II pivotal studies in the fourth quarter of 2021.

