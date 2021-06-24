checkAd

Cerence CIO Bridget Collins Named 2021 Corporate BostonCIO of the Year

BURLINGTON, Mass., June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC), AI for a world in motion, today announced that its Chief Information Officer, Bridget Collins, was named 2021 BostonCIO of the Year in the Corporate category, chosen by her CIO peers.

As CIO, Bridget led an aggressive and complex disentanglement of legacy systems, processes and data as part of Cerence’s spin from its multi-divisional, global parent. Focused on simplification, cloud-first, scalability, and security, Bridget and team established and continue to develop an IT architecture that enables Cerence to achieve record growth, accelerate product development, and support a global, hybrid remote/in-office team. With a customer-first, empathetic approach to IT, Bridget and her team have supported Cerence in achieving record contracts and revenues in its critical early days as a standalone company.

“Bridget has been an integral part of the Cerence leadership team from day one, taking on the complex challenge of creating our IT architecture from the ground up and leading a lean, globally dispersed team to design, build, and implement the business applications, modern tools, built-in security, and best practices that enable us to adapt to ever-changing business requirements and propel us forward for growth,” said Sanjay Dhawan, CEO, Cerence. “I’m proud and excited that Bridget received this well-deserved honor and has been recognized as Corporate CIO of the Year.”

The CIO of the Year ORBIE Awards is the premier technology executive recognition program in the United States. Since inception in 1998, over 1,500 CIOs have been honored as finalists and over 350 CIO of the Year winners have received the prestigious ORBIE Award. The ORBIE honors chief information officers who have demonstrated excellence in technology leadership. Finalists and winners are selected by an independent peer review process, led by prior ORBIE recipients, based upon leadership and management effectiveness, business value created by technology innovation, and engagement in industry and community endeavors.

“I am honored and grateful to BostonCIO for this recognition,” said Bridget Collins, CIO, Cerence. “This award is truly a win for the entire Global Technology Solutions team at Cerence, which has tackled numerous challenges – including the new world of remote work in a global pandemic – head on, supporting the broader organization to achieve its mission of game-changing innovation in partnership with our automaker customers.”

For more about BostonCIO, visit www.BostonCIO.org. To learn more about Cerence, visit www.cerence.com, and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Cerence Inc.
Cerence (NASDAQ: CRNC) is the global industry leader in creating unique, moving experiences for the mobility world. As an innovation partner to the world’s leading automakers and mobility OEMs, it is helping advance the future of connected mobility through intuitive, powerful interaction between humans and their cars, two-wheelers, and even elevators, connecting consumers’ digital lives to their daily journeys no matter where they are. Cerence’s track record is built on more than 20 years of knowledge and more than 350 million cars shipped with Cerence technology. Whether it’s connected cars, autonomous driving, e-vehicles, or buildings, Cerence is mapping the road ahead. For more information, visit www.cerence.com.

