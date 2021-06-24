checkAd

Array Technologies Expands Executive Team

Chief Marketing Officer Erica Brinker and Chief Legal Officer Tyson K. Hottinger Bring Track Record of Driving Growth for Technology Companies

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Array Technologies (NASDAQ: ARRY) (“Array”), one of the world’s largest manufacturers of ground-mounted systems used in solar energy projects, today announced two key additions to the executive team. Erica Brinker was appointed chief marketing officer (CMO), a newly created role that will drive strategic growth through commercial excellence efforts and emphasize Array’s focus on Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG). Tyson K. Hottinger was appointed chief legal officer (CLO) and will oversee all legal, compliance and governance functions across the organization.

“As we consider our long-term growth and position as a global leader in solar tracking, it will be crucial to continue to build a dynamic and experienced leadership team,” said Jim Fusaro, CEO of Array Technologies. “Erica brings a wealth of experience in building global brands and driving business growth, while Tyson has driven shareholder value as an advisor to countless technology and manufacturing companies. We look forward to leveraging both of their expertise as we further our position as a world-class solar technology company.”

A technology and data-driven marketing executive with over 20 years of diverse marketing, brand management, corporate communications and business development experience, Brinker joins Array from Honeywell International, where she served most recently as CMO, Vice President Marketing & Sales Excellence. Brinker also led business development for the Services, Software and Connectivity business of Honeywell Aerospace. Prior to joining Honeywell in 2011, Brinker held various leadership roles within software, technology, industrial, healthcare, aerospace, retail and hospitality companies with brands including Polo Ralph Lauren, Tiffany & Company and Kate Spade. Brinker earned a Bachelor’s degree from Pennsylvania State University and earned her MBA in International Business from the Thunderbird School of Global Management at Arizona State University.

