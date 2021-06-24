checkAd

Slinger Announces Acquisition of SaaS Technology Platform – Foundation Tennis

With reach into over 17,000 US tennis facilities, 1 million registered current users and over 30 million transactions and court bookings completed on its platform, Foundation Tennis brings tennis market experience and expertise to Slinger through SaaS specific technology

BALTIMORE, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slinger Bag (OTCQB: SLBG) ("Slinger" or the "Company"), a sports brand focused on innovating game improvement technology and equipment and with the vision to become a connected sports company, is delighted to announce its acquisition of Foundation Tennis (www.foundationtennis.com). Foundation Tennis is a pioneer in tennis software applications covering tennis club and facility administration and encompassing highly functional user and CRM experiences. Foundation Tennis started its business in 2017 and currently has over 1 million individual facility members registered on its platform. The US tennis market accounts for 17,000 facilities and over 20 million tennis players - out of a global market of approximately 100,000 facilities and 100 million players - both of which represent a significant market opportunity for future growth of the Foundation Tennis platform.

Foundation Tennis’s proprietary technology suite provides business services to the tennis industry, including operational and payments software as well as digital platform management (web site design, hosting, iOS and Android apps). Recently the company was named as a Platform Development Partner for Square, an exclusive distinction and significant recognition of its platform being the only Square partner specifically serving both the tennis and greater racquet sports industries.

“In my many years in the tennis industry I have experienced all that the market offers in such club administration and court booking services, and I have to commend Charlie, Jaana and George for creating a near perfect and all-inclusive program. We are thrilled to bring Foundation Tennis under the Slinger brand and in doing so to support Charlie and his team in building out his platform providing a compelling offering of facility and member services on a single user platform,” said Mike Ballardie, CEO of Slinger. “Today’s acquisition announcement represents a significant step in our brand evolution at Slinger towards becoming a leading connected sports company. We aim to achieve that by putting our users at the core of all products and services that we bring to the global tennis market, today and in the future.”

