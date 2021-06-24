Planet 13 Announces Grand Opening of Orange County SuperStore

The Orange County store will be Planet 13's second-largest cannabis dispensary and when fully built out, is expected to be California's largest dispensary complex.LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (CSE:PLTH) …

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (CSE:PLTH) (OTCQB:PLNHF) (" Planet 13 " or the " Company "), a leading vertically-integrated Nevada cannabis company, announces the grand opening of the Planet 13 Orange County SuperStore ("P13 OC"). The Orange County SuperStore is located at 3400 W Warner Ave Santa Ana, California. A grand opening ceremony will take place at the new SuperStore on July 1, 2021 at 10 am-PT.

The Orange County store will be Planet 13's second-largest cannabis dispensary and when fully built out, is expected to be California's largest dispensary complex.

Foto: Accesswire

"We are thrilled to be bringing our industry-leading retail experience to cannabis consumers in Southern California. The Planet 13 brand is synonymous with exceptional customer experience with a focus on extensive product selection, unique entertainment features, and world class customer service. Our Orange County SuperStore is designed to encompass all of the above," said Bob Groesbeck, Co-CEO of Planet 13. "Orange County is home to 3 million people and has another 50 million visitors each year - making it a massive opportunity for consumer-focused cannabis brands. P13 OC is modelled after our extremely successful Las Vegas SuperStore, and with today's announcement we look forward to offering consumers the Planet 13 retail experience, blended into the fabric of California."

P13 OC is Planet 13's 3rd retail outlet and marks the Company's first foray into California - the most developed cannabis market in the country.

The SuperStore has been planned as a 55,000 square-foot consumer experience, with 16,500 square-feet devoted to the dispensary retail area. The remaining areas in the complex, to be built as phases 2 and 3, are expected to include memorabilia sales, ancillary retail and a cannabis consumption lounge, all enhanced by additional immersive experiences. With all 3 phases operating, P13 OC is expected to be California's largest dispensary complex.

Strategically located, the Orange County SuperStore is seven miles south of Disneyland, four miles from South Coast Plaza, the largest mall in Southern California, and only 2 stoplights from the 405 freeway.

Features, Attractions and Stats:

Planet 13 Orange County is expected to be the largest dispensary SuperStore in California and the 2nd largest dispensary in the world, following Planet 13 Las Vegas.

P13 OC will employ 250+ workers in a variety of capacities.

P13 OC is located at 3400 W Warner Avenue within 10 miles of Disneyland, Angel Stadium, the South Coast Plaza mall, John Wayne Airport and Huntington beach.

A giant universally recognized P13 red globe is positioned outside the Superstore.

Consistent with the California-vibe, P13 OC features wave architectural design and features interactive water elements with a vibrantly colored and airy atmosphere.

An expansive interactive digital floor leaves customers' footsteps in the sand which are then washed away by the ocean as they walk into the dispensary.

An 80-foot digital waterfall cascades down from the ceiling, splashing onto a portal, creating an incredible visual, as customers walk through the waterfall.

A massive 16-foot octopus greets customers as they enter the dispensary.

A groovy California VW surfer van is perfect for selfies.

Hundreds of vibrantly colored umbrellas hang from the ceiling.

50 cash registers will keep traffic flowing on the 16,500 sq-ft dispensary sales floor.

The Orange County Cannabis SuperStore Entertainment Complex hours will 7am-9:45pm, seven days a week. For more information on Planet 13 Orange County, visit https://www.planet13dispensaries.com/