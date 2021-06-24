checkAd

Logility Receives Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s 2021 Top Supply Chain Project Award

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.06.2021, 14:30  |  36   |   |   

Logility, Inc., a leader in supply chain innovation powering the sustainable and resilient enterprise, received Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s 2021 Top Supply Chain Projects award (formerly known as the SDCE 100).

“It is always great to receive industry recognition for the work we do each day for our customers,” said Allan Dow, president, Logility. “However, the real winner is Berlin Packaging and its customers. Working closely with their team, we were able to implement our Digital Supply Chain platform to help provide innovative and industry leading services that also benefit the end user.”

The selection recognizes the successful and innovative transformation projects that deliver bottom-line value across a range of supply chain functions. These projects show how supply chain solution and service providers help their customers and clients achieve supply chain excellence and prepare their supply chains for success.

“Customer thrill is a central tenet of Berlin Packaging’s mission,” said Katherine Storer, Senior Director, Supply Chain, Berlin Packaging. “We are focused on continually improving the sophistication of how we service our customers, and the timing of doing so couldn’t have been better. Though no one could have predicted or avoided the unprecedented supply chain challenges presented by the pandemic, our strategy, which included the launch of Logility, has allowed us to proactively mitigate or avoid many supply issues—crucial components for keeping our customers supplied.”

The award was given by Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain.

“The supply chain industry has been challenged with a host of supply chain disruptions over the last year. Yet, the winners on this list continued to re-tool and innovate,” said Marina Mayer, editor for Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. “Whether it be moving a customer to a cloud-based solution or implementing a more sustainable shipping option, these top supply chain projects reflect the supply chain industry’s strength and resilience to overcome disruptions and work better, smarter and more efficiently in the years ahead.”

Seite 1 von 3
American Software (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Logility Receives Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s 2021 Top Supply Chain Project Award Logility, Inc., a leader in supply chain innovation powering the sustainable and resilient enterprise, received Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s 2021 Top Supply Chain Projects award (formerly known as the SDCE 100). “It is always great to receive …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
CN-KCS Voting Trust Strongly Supported by International Brotherhood of Boilermakers
CCIV Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Churchill Capital Corp IV Investors With Losses ...
Europcar Mobility Group Statement
The Coca-Cola Company Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release
Medical Properties Trust Agrees to Acquire Five General Acute Hospitals in South Florida
Electronic Arts Acquires Playdemic, Makers of the Highly Successful Golf Clash Mobile Game, From ...
Prime Day Delivered the Two Biggest Days Ever for Small & Medium-Sized Businesses in Amazon’s ...
American Water’s Sharon Manker Recognized by DiversityPlus Magazine as One of the Top 15 Women in ...
Artius Announces Shareholder Approval of Business Combination With Origin Materials
Titel
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) Is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
CytRx Notes Orphazyme’s Regulatory Update from the FDA on Arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick Disease ...
Boxlight Set to Rejoin Russel Microcap Index
Orion Engineered Carbons First To Launch Renewable Carbon Black To The Tire Industry: ECORAX Nature
New Cadence Tensilica FloatingPoint DSP Family Delivers Scalable Performance for a Broad Range of ...
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to ...
Splunk Announces $1 Billion Investment from Silver Lake
Palantir Recognized with Amazon Web Services Global Public Sector Partner Award
Final Lead Plaintiff Deadline Approaching in the ContextLogic Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Raises $230.5 Million of New Equity From Mudrick Capital
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Pixel by Labcorp COVID-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kits Now Available Nationwide at Walgreens and ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.06.21
Live Webcast to Provide Strategies for Maximizing Supply Chain Value by Moving Beyond ERP
17.06.21
Logility Partners with Microsoft Azure to Power High Performing Cloud Environment and Enhance the Customer Experience
17.06.21
Demand Management Receives 2021 Top Supply Chain Projects Award from Supply & Demand Chain Executive
15.06.21
Logility and Clarkston Consulting Accelerate Supply Chain Transformation
08.06.21
American Software Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Results
03.06.21
Demand Management Selected as a Top 100 Logistics IT Provider for 2021
03.06.21
Logility Recognized as a 2021 Inbound Logistics Top 100 Logistics IT Provider for the 24th Consecutive Year
27.05.21
American Software’s Board Approves the Quarterly Cash Dividend