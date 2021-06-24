Logility Receives Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s 2021 Top Supply Chain Project Award

“It is always great to receive industry recognition for the work we do each day for our customers,” said Allan Dow, president, Logility. “However, the real winner is Berlin Packaging and its customers. Working closely with their team, we were able to implement our Digital Supply Chain platform to help provide innovative and industry leading services that also benefit the end user.”

Logility, Inc., a leader in supply chain innovation powering the sustainable and resilient enterprise, received Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s 2021 Top Supply Chain Projects award (formerly known as the SDCE 100).

The selection recognizes the successful and innovative transformation projects that deliver bottom-line value across a range of supply chain functions. These projects show how supply chain solution and service providers help their customers and clients achieve supply chain excellence and prepare their supply chains for success.

“Customer thrill is a central tenet of Berlin Packaging’s mission,” said Katherine Storer, Senior Director, Supply Chain, Berlin Packaging. “We are focused on continually improving the sophistication of how we service our customers, and the timing of doing so couldn’t have been better. Though no one could have predicted or avoided the unprecedented supply chain challenges presented by the pandemic, our strategy, which included the launch of Logility, has allowed us to proactively mitigate or avoid many supply issues—crucial components for keeping our customers supplied.”

The award was given by Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain.

“The supply chain industry has been challenged with a host of supply chain disruptions over the last year. Yet, the winners on this list continued to re-tool and innovate,” said Marina Mayer, editor for Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. “Whether it be moving a customer to a cloud-based solution or implementing a more sustainable shipping option, these top supply chain projects reflect the supply chain industry’s strength and resilience to overcome disruptions and work better, smarter and more efficiently in the years ahead.”