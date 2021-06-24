checkAd

Third-Largest RDOF Recipient in Arkansas, Petit Jean, Invests in Calix to Connect Rural Communities With the Ultimate Wi-Fi Experience Over a Simplified, Future-Proof Network

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.06.2021, 14:25  |  35   |   |   

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced that Petit Jean Electric Cooperative (Petit Jean) has selected the complete suite of Calix solutions and cloud-based services to cost-effectively build and deploy a world-class fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) network. After securing the third-highest amount of Rural Development Opportunity Fund (RDOF) dollars in Arkansas, Petit Jean will deliver the latest managed Wi-Fi 6 services to underserved members and students across its rural service territory through its newly formed, wholly owned fiber subsidiary, Petit Jean Fiber. As a newcomer to the broadband space, Petit Jean will leverage the Network Innovation Platform (AXOS) and the Intelligent Access EDGE to build an XGS-PON FTTH network, simplifying operations and enabling the cooperative to turn up symmetrical gigabit broadband services quickly and cost-effectively. As sections of the fiber network are completed, Petit Jean will use the Revenue EDGE to excite students and members alike with best-in-class experiences at superior speeds, with the full support of Calix Services to accelerate deployment and adoption. Petit Jean is growing its value and differentiating itself from established service providers with the goal of bringing accessible, affordable, and reliable high-speed internet to all 14,000 members by 2027.

Last year, with the overwhelming support of more than 90 percent of its members, Petit Jean decided to participate in the RDOF auction to secure funds for its FTTH initiative. The new network and services will bring life-changing connectivity to its communities and open the door to seamless online learning, telemedicine, remote work, and other opportunities. Currently, only 11 percent of Arkansans have access to fiber broadband connectivity, according to BroadbandNow. This disparity is felt keenly within Petit Jean’s rural, nine-county service area which includes Searcy County, whose school districts were severely hampered last year by an internet connectivity gap that worsened the plight of already-struggling students.

“Some of the seniors in our school districts were unable to graduate this year due to the lack of reliable high-speed internet services in their areas,” said Michael Kirkland, general manager of Petit Jean. “When it became clear that RDOF could make this financially feasible for us, we knew we had to jump in with both feet and from the very first meeting, Calix understood exactly what we needed—a future-proof fiber broadband network that was simple and cost-effective to operate, and capable of delivering exciting services at blazing fast speeds to our members. Calix is considered the gold standard in this industry, and we are confident our investment will pay dividends for Petit Jean, helping us grow our value by providing much-needed services to rural Arkansans.”

