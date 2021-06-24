Biomerica Signs Exclusive Distribution Agreement in Canada for its New and Proprietary Helicobacter Pylori (H. pylori) Test, hp+detect

In order to sell the product in Canada, Biomerica’s distribution partner will now seek Health Canada clearance using the clinical data recently generated by Biomerica using the hp+detect product. The Company also intends to seek a CE Mark for the product to be sold in the European Union and FDA clearance in the USA.

IRVINE, Calif., June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biomerica Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRA) today announced that it has signed an exclusive five-year distribution agreement with a Canadian partner for the distribution and marketing of Biomerica’s new and proprietary Helicobacter pylori test, called hp+detect. The hp+detect product has been developed for the identification and monitoring of H. pylori infection, the leading cause of duodenal and gastric ulcers, and a contributing risk factor associated with gastric cancer. Physicians and medical centers can use hp+detect to diagnose the presence of H. pylori and to monitor the efficacy of treatment.

Biomerica’s test is designed to increase the sensitivity and specificity of H. pylori testing as compared to certain other products currently in the market.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “The prevalence of Helicobacter pylori infection worldwide is approximately 50%, and as high as 80%–90% in developing countries, and ≈35%–40% in the United States. Approximately 20% of persons infected with H. pylori develop related gastroduodenal disorders during their lifetime.”1

“H. pylori infection can cause serious health conditions, so early detection of the disease in symptomatic patients is important for those infected with these bacteria. Our hp+detect product identifies the presence of H. pylori antigen, enabling doctors to diagnose patients, as well as monitor treatment efficacy. Because of the rise of antibiotic resistance in H. pylori treatment, and the long-term cancer risk associated with proton-pump inhibitor ulcer medication use, it is important to monitor the eradication of infection,” said Zack Irani, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Biomerica. “We’re pleased to enter into this relationship with a well-established medical distributor in Canada. This partnership will be our first step to launching the hp+detect test in markets around the world to assist gastroenterologists and other medical professionals who are dedicated to preventing ulcers and gastric cancer in the patients they treat.”