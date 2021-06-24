checkAd

Biomerica Signs Exclusive Distribution Agreement in Canada for its New and Proprietary Helicobacter Pylori (H. pylori) Test, hp+detect

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.06.2021, 14:19  |  35   |   |   

  • Prevalence of H. pylori infection in the United States is approximately 35% to 40% of the population

IRVINE, Calif., June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biomerica Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRA) today announced that it has signed an exclusive five-year distribution agreement with a Canadian partner for the distribution and marketing of Biomerica’s new and proprietary Helicobacter pylori test, called hp+detect. The hp+detect product has been developed for the identification and monitoring of H. pylori infection, the leading cause of duodenal and gastric ulcers, and a contributing risk factor associated with gastric cancer. Physicians and medical centers can use hp+detect to diagnose the presence of H. pylori and to monitor the efficacy of treatment.

In order to sell the product in Canada, Biomerica’s distribution partner will now seek Health Canada clearance using the clinical data recently generated by Biomerica using the hp+detect product. The Company also intends to seek a CE Mark for the product to be sold in the European Union and FDA clearance in the USA.

Biomerica’s test is designed to increase the sensitivity and specificity of H. pylori testing as compared to certain other products currently in the market.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “The prevalence of Helicobacter pylori infection worldwide is approximately 50%, and as high as 80%–90% in developing countries, and ≈35%–40% in the United States. Approximately 20% of persons infected with H. pylori develop related gastroduodenal disorders during their lifetime.”1

H. pylori infection can cause serious health conditions, so early detection of the disease in symptomatic patients is important for those infected with these bacteria. Our hp+detect product identifies the presence of H. pylori antigen, enabling doctors to diagnose patients, as well as monitor treatment efficacy. Because of the rise of antibiotic resistance in H. pylori treatment, and the long-term cancer risk associated with proton-pump inhibitor ulcer medication use, it is important to monitor the eradication of infection,” said Zack Irani, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Biomerica. “We’re pleased to enter into this relationship with a well-established medical distributor in Canada. This partnership will be our first step to launching the hp+detect test in markets around the world to assist gastroenterologists and other medical professionals who are dedicated to preventing ulcers and gastric cancer in the patients they treat.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Biomerica Signs Exclusive Distribution Agreement in Canada for its New and Proprietary Helicobacter Pylori (H. pylori) Test, hp+detect Prevalence of H. pylori infection in the United States is approximately 35% to 40% of the population IRVINE, Calif., June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Biomerica Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRA) today announced that it has signed an exclusive five-year …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Takes Action Against Climate Change with Creation of Long-Term ...
Tecan baut mit Übernahme der Paramit Corporation kommerzielle Reichweite, Kompetenzen sowie ...
Scorpio Tankers Inc. Announces Closing of $61.8 Million Convertible Note Exchange and New Issuance
Surna Cultivation Technologies Announces R. Brian Knaley as New CFO
Bon Natural Life Limited Announces Pricing of Upsized $11 Million Initial Public Offering
Tecan expands its commercial reach, its capabilities and its US and Asia presence with the ...
Golden Triangle Ventures Inc. Announces a Letter to Shareholders from CEO
STMicroelectronics brings Tower Semiconductor on board 300mm analog and power fab under ...
Bitfarms Provides Reminder of Upcoming Annual General and Special Meeting and Issues Addendum to ...
Hyloris Successfully Renegotiates License Agreements for Lead Products with the Alter Pharma Group
Titel
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
Clearlake Capital-Backed Unifrax to Acquire Lydall, Inc. for $62.10 per share
XPO Logistics Announces Pricing of GXO’s $800 Million Notes Offering
HUTCHMED Launches Hong Kong Initial Public Offering
BioNTech gibt Dosierung des ersten Patienten mit fortgeschrittenem Melanom in der Phase-2-Studie ...
First Patient Dosed in Clinical Study of TLX250-CDx in Bladder Cancer
Kinross provides update on Tasiast mill fire
Update on arbitration proceedings between EssilorLuxottica and GrandVision
Arrival Announces Redemption of Warrants
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus