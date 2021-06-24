checkAd

Maxtech Announces Completion of the Third Drill Hole at St Anthony Gold Mine Showing Wide Mineralized Intervals With Visible Gold in All

Autor: Accesswire
24.06.2021, 14:30  |  47   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / Maxtech Ventures Inc. ("Maxtech" or the "Company") (CSE:MVT)(Frankfurt:M1N)(OTC PINK:MTEHF) is pleased to announce completion of its first 3 diamond drill holes for a total of 919 metres, as part of its …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / Maxtech Ventures Inc. ("Maxtech" or the "Company") (CSE:MVT)(Frankfurt:M1N)(OTC PINK:MTEHF) is pleased to announce completion of its first 3 diamond drill holes for a total of 919 metres, as part of its Phase One diamond drilling program on the St Anthony gold mine property located in the Kenora-Patricia Mining District, Ontario.

Highlights:

  • The holes with pending assay results display wide mineralized intervals in drill core (pyrite with trace sphalerite and galena within quartz veining and strong alteration) that are visually comparable to previously disclosed gold-bearing intervals (see reports).
  • Of particular interest, visible gold has been observed in the first three holes (SA21-15, SA21-16 and SA21-17).
  • Combined with historical drilling the first 3 holes have completed a section through the known mineralization on 50 metre centers.
  • Maxtech is planning a Phase II 10,000 m drill program based on the strong initial results of the current phase.

Update on the program:

  • Two holes tested Zones 1 and 2 with the third hole testing Zone 1 and the Hangingwall Zone for a total so far of 919 metres drilled.
  • Assays pending for all of them with results expected in the coming weeks.
  • Hole SA21-15 was a twin of a 2010 hole. SA21-16 and SA21-17 were delineation holes to complete coverage on 50-metre centres.
  • A total of 354 drill core samples have been sent to ALS Global Laboratories (ALS Global).

The two main zones at St. Anthony consist of Zone 1 and Zone 2. Zone 1 is broadly defined over a strike length of 350 metres, with a minimum depth of 200 metres and a true width averaging about 8 metres, based on past production. Historical production focused solely on the vein material and not the adjacent mineralized wallrock.

Zone 2 has had no development work and is largely parallel the Zone 1over a known strike length of 200 metres. Past drilling indicates Zone 2 is potentially a wider zone with several quartz veins within a wider sericite alteration halo about a quartz stockwork of 20-30 metres.

Peter Wilson, CEO, stated: "Maxtech's exploration targets were selected based on a combination of the following parameters: on past production, previous drill assays, alteration mapping and structural interpretation. Maxtech considers the exploration and resource potential of St. Anthony and in the vicinity to be excellent."

Seite 1 von 3
Maxtech Ventures Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Maxtech Announces Completion of the Third Drill Hole at St Anthony Gold Mine Showing Wide Mineralized Intervals With Visible Gold in All VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / Maxtech Ventures Inc. ("Maxtech" or the "Company") (CSE:MVT)(Frankfurt:M1N)(OTC PINK:MTEHF) is pleased to announce completion of its first 3 diamond drill holes for a total of 919 metres, as part of its …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cielo Receives Final Approval to List on the TSX Venture Exchange
NeutriSci Provides Update On Biople Product Launch In Japan
Optec International's Newly Acquired Subsidiary WeShield, A New York Based MedTech Company, ...
Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc. Announces Director Appointment and Director Resignation for US ...
Atalaya Mining PLC Announces Update on Cerro Colorado Reserves
CORRECTION - Atalaya Mining Announces Update on Cerro Colorado Reserves
Findit Features Members Global WholeHealth Partners, ClassWorx and OTC Tip Reporter Who Utilize ...
New America Energy Corp., Signs Binding Letter of Intent to Acquire Third Bench Holdings
Marvel Acquires Key Land in Hope Brook Adjacent to First Mining and Sokoman Minerals
Alpha Esports Tech Applauds Senate Approval of Bill C-218, Legalizing Single-Event Sports Betting ...
Titel
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
SUIC Appoints a Renowned Media Director for Public Engagement Strategy, a Triple Crown Mover and a ...
Torchlight Provides Update on Proposed Business Combination Timing and Payment Date for Preferred ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
World Heavyweight Champion Anthony Joshua Signs 3-Year Endorsement Agreement with Love Hemp Group ...
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
Northern Dynasty: Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals Orders Pebble Case To Be Judged on Its Merits
Gold Mountain Provides Corporate Update and Guidance for H2 2021
AmmPower Corp. Enters into Definitive Agreement to Acquire Hydrogen One
HIVE Expands Its Growth Strategy in Sweden by Sourcing More Green Energy
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
Nevada Silver Corporation Commences Exploration and Contracts Falcon Drilling Inc. for Drilling at ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
Nevada Silver Corporation Commences Exploration and Contracts Falcon Drilling Inc. for Drilling at ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.06.21
Maxtech Announces Completion of the First Drill Hole at St Anthony Mine and 5,000 m Program Underway