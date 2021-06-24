Maxtech Announces Completion of the Third Drill Hole at St Anthony Gold Mine Showing Wide Mineralized Intervals With Visible Gold in All

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / Maxtech Ventures Inc. ("Maxtech" or the "Company") (CSE:MVT)(Frankfurt:M1N)(OTC PINK:MTEHF) is pleased to announce completion of its first 3 diamond drill holes for a total of 919 metres, as part of its …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / Maxtech Ventures Inc. (" Maxtech " or the " Company ") (CSE:MVT)(Frankfurt:M1N)(OTC PINK:MTEHF) is pleased to announce completion of its first 3 diamond drill holes for a total of 919 metres, as part of its Phase One diamond drilling program on the St Anthony gold mine property located in the Kenora-Patricia Mining District, Ontario.

The holes with pending assay results display wide mineralized intervals in drill core (pyrite with trace sphalerite and galena within quartz veining and strong alteration) that are visually comparable to previously disclosed gold-bearing intervals (see reports).

Of particular interest, visible gold has been observed in the first three holes (SA21-15, SA21-16 and SA21-17).

Combined with historical drilling the first 3 holes have completed a section through the known mineralization on 50 metre centers.

Maxtech is planning a Phase II 10,000 m drill program based on the strong initial results of the current phase.

Update on the program:

Two holes tested Zones 1 and 2 with the third hole testing Zone 1 and the Hangingwall Zone for a total so far of 919 metres drilled.

Assays pending for all of them with results expected in the coming weeks.

Hole SA21-15 was a twin of a 2010 hole. SA21-16 and SA21-17 were delineation holes to complete coverage on 50-metre centres.

A total of 354 drill core samples have been sent to ALS Global Laboratories (ALS Global).

The two main zones at St. Anthony consist of Zone 1 and Zone 2. Zone 1 is broadly defined over a strike length of 350 metres, with a minimum depth of 200 metres and a true width averaging about 8 metres, based on past production. Historical production focused solely on the vein material and not the adjacent mineralized wallrock.

Zone 2 has had no development work and is largely parallel the Zone 1over a known strike length of 200 metres. Past drilling indicates Zone 2 is potentially a wider zone with several quartz veins within a wider sericite alteration halo about a quartz stockwork of 20-30 metres.

Peter Wilson, CEO, stated: "Maxtech's exploration targets were selected based on a combination of the following parameters: on past production, previous drill assays, alteration mapping and structural interpretation. Maxtech considers the exploration and resource potential of St. Anthony and in the vicinity to be excellent."