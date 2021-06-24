Demand Brands (DMAN) Lucky Chief Expands C-Suite

SANTA MONICA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / Demand Brands, Inc. (OTC PINK:DMAN), ("Company" or "DMAN"), which markets under the brand name "Lucky Chief" (http://www.luckychief.com) announced today that Jonathan Ditto will be joining the Company …

SANTA MONICA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / Demand Brands, Inc. (OTC PINK:DMAN), ("Company" or "DMAN"), which markets under the brand name "Lucky Chief" ( http://www.luckychief.com ) announced today that Jonathan Ditto will be joining the Company C-Suite as Chief Agricultural Officer of Lucky Chief's California and Oklahoma operations and David Baily will be on-boarding as General Manager of Cultivation for Oklahoma grow operations.

Mr. Ditto brings over 20 years of cannabis breeding and genetic know-how to the Lucky Chief executive management team. Mr. Bailey was formerly the GM of the largest Tier 2 cannabis cultivation operation in the State of Washington and has 14 years of experience with large scale cannabis production. Bailey is also the former Grow writer and Editor for Dope Magazine.

"The leadership both Jonathan and David bring to our genetics team and operations will be vital to and our national expansion strategy and Lucky Chief's success," stated Ian Dixon, Chief Executive Officer of DMAN.

About Lucky Chief

Lucky Chief is a principle lifestyle brand of the Company and a pioneer in the research, cultivation, production and distribution of cannabis and cannabinoids. Lucky Chief was one of the first licensed producers of cannabis concentrates in California out of their Type 7 Lab in Oakland, CA. Lucky Chief also has its own in-house catalog of THC genetics. The vertically integrated "seed-to-sale" operation has been on dispensary shelves since 2016. Lucky Chief prides itself on its in-house cannabis dispensary, named the Cannabis Outlet whose flagship location is under construction in Atwater, CA.

