checkAd

Demand Brands (DMAN) Lucky Chief Expands C-Suite

Autor: Accesswire
24.06.2021, 14:30  |  26   |   |   

SANTA MONICA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / Demand Brands, Inc. (OTC PINK:DMAN), ("Company" or "DMAN"), which markets under the brand name "Lucky Chief" (http://www.luckychief.com) announced today that Jonathan Ditto will be joining the Company …

SANTA MONICA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / Demand Brands, Inc. (OTC PINK:DMAN), ("Company" or "DMAN"), which markets under the brand name "Lucky Chief" (http://www.luckychief.com) announced today that Jonathan Ditto will be joining the Company C-Suite as Chief Agricultural Officer of Lucky Chief's California and Oklahoma operations and David Baily will be on-boarding as General Manager of Cultivation for Oklahoma grow operations.

Foto: Accesswire

Mr. Ditto brings over 20 years of cannabis breeding and genetic know-how to the Lucky Chief executive management team. Mr. Bailey was formerly the GM of the largest Tier 2 cannabis cultivation operation in the State of Washington and has 14 years of experience with large scale cannabis production. Bailey is also the former Grow writer and Editor for Dope Magazine.

"The leadership both Jonathan and David bring to our genetics team and operations will be vital to and our national expansion strategy and Lucky Chief's success," stated Ian Dixon, Chief Executive Officer of DMAN.

About Lucky Chief
Lucky Chief is a principle lifestyle brand of the Company and a pioneer in the research, cultivation, production and distribution of cannabis and cannabinoids. Lucky Chief was one of the first licensed producers of cannabis concentrates in California out of their Type 7 Lab in Oakland, CA. Lucky Chief also has its own in-house catalog of THC genetics. The vertically integrated "seed-to-sale" operation has been on dispensary shelves since 2016. Lucky Chief prides itself on its in-house cannabis dispensary, named the Cannabis Outlet whose flagship location is under construction in Atwater, CA.

This press release includes 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In addition to statements which explicitly describe such risks and uncertainties, readers are urged to consider statements labeled with the terms 'believes', 'belief', 'expects', 'intends', 'anticipates', "projects" 'will', or 'plans' to be uncertain and forward looking. The forward-looking statements contained herein are also subject generally to other risks and uncertainties that are described from time to time in the company's reports and registration statements filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Press Contact:

connect@pacifictechnologiesgroup.com
323-967-7900

SOURCE: Demand Brands, Inc. 



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/652875/Demand-Brands-DMAN-Lucky-Chief-Expan ...

Demand Brands Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Demand Brands (DMAN) Lucky Chief Expands C-Suite SANTA MONICA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / Demand Brands, Inc. (OTC PINK:DMAN), ("Company" or "DMAN"), which markets under the brand name "Lucky Chief" (http://www.luckychief.com) announced today that Jonathan Ditto will be joining the Company …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cielo Receives Final Approval to List on the TSX Venture Exchange
NeutriSci Provides Update On Biople Product Launch In Japan
Optec International's Newly Acquired Subsidiary WeShield, A New York Based MedTech Company, ...
Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc. Announces Director Appointment and Director Resignation for US ...
Atalaya Mining PLC Announces Update on Cerro Colorado Reserves
CORRECTION - Atalaya Mining Announces Update on Cerro Colorado Reserves
Findit Features Members Global WholeHealth Partners, ClassWorx and OTC Tip Reporter Who Utilize ...
New America Energy Corp., Signs Binding Letter of Intent to Acquire Third Bench Holdings
Marvel Acquires Key Land in Hope Brook Adjacent to First Mining and Sokoman Minerals
Alpha Esports Tech Applauds Senate Approval of Bill C-218, Legalizing Single-Event Sports Betting ...
Titel
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
SUIC Appoints a Renowned Media Director for Public Engagement Strategy, a Triple Crown Mover and a ...
Torchlight Provides Update on Proposed Business Combination Timing and Payment Date for Preferred ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
World Heavyweight Champion Anthony Joshua Signs 3-Year Endorsement Agreement with Love Hemp Group ...
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
Northern Dynasty: Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals Orders Pebble Case To Be Judged on Its Merits
Gold Mountain Provides Corporate Update and Guidance for H2 2021
AmmPower Corp. Enters into Definitive Agreement to Acquire Hydrogen One
HIVE Expands Its Growth Strategy in Sweden by Sourcing More Green Energy
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
Nevada Silver Corporation Commences Exploration and Contracts Falcon Drilling Inc. for Drilling at ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
Nevada Silver Corporation Commences Exploration and Contracts Falcon Drilling Inc. for Drilling at ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.06.21
Demand Brands (DMAN) Lucky Chief Acquires Show Me State Cannabis Farm