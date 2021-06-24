CannaPharmaRx Comments on Stock Promotion Flag

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / CannaPharmaRx, Inc. (OTC PINK:CPMD) a future leader in ultramodern, highly efficient cannabis production facilities in Canada, announced that it has been brought to its attention that a Third Party has …

CannaPharmRX does not endorse views made by unauthorized third parties of any kind, including, but not limited to, newsletter writers, bloggers or social media users. CannaPharmaRX strongly suggests relying on filings or disclosures submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission and press releases disseminated by the company for any information regarding the company.

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / CannaPharmaRx, Inc. (OTC PINK:CPMD) a future leader in ultramodern, highly efficient cannabis production facilities in Canada, announced that it has been brought to its attention that a Third Party has issued a Press Release. Management believes this update is from an unaffiliated third party posting information about the company. CannaPharmaRX has never communicated with, nor engaged these groups to provide any services or promotion.

CannaPharmaRX learned about certain promotional activity June 22, 2021 when it was notified that promotional articles were published on the internet by a non-affiliated third-party source.

The source of the promotional activity was an online article, by 'MMJ Reporter'.

The Company had no prior knowledge of the unauthorized promotional activity and neither the Company nor its officers or directors were involved with the creation or distribution of the promotional materials. Moreover, the Company had no editorial control over the content of the promotional materials. There were no significant changes in trading price at or around the date of the promotional activity.

There were certain factual statements in the promotional materials that were true; however, there were statements as to future events regarding the potential for market share gain and eventual revenues that we have no way of knowing if they will prove to be true or false. Therefore, we believe these statements could be misleading if the reader does not understand that the statements were not based on facts, but instead were based on predictions. statements could be misleading if the reader does not understand that the statements were not based on facts, but instead were based on predictions.

After inquiry, the Company confirms that its officers, directors, material third party service providers and controlling shareholders (i.e., shareholders owning 10% or more of the Company's securities), have not, directly or indirectly been involved in any way with the creation distribution or payment for the promotional materials, nor have they purchased or sold the Company's securities within the past 90 days.