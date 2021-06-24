checkAd

Advancements in Tin Recovery From Scrap Printed Circuit Boards

Autor: Accesswire
24.06.2021, 14:30  |  41   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / EnviroLeach Technologies Inc. (the "Company "or "EnviroLeach"), (CSE:ETI)(OTCQB:EVLLF)(FSE:7N2) is pleased to report the results of an ongoing research and development program to recover tin from scrap …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / EnviroLeach Technologies Inc. (the "Company "or "EnviroLeach"), (CSE:ETI)(OTCQB:EVLLF)(FSE:7N2) is pleased to report the results of an ongoing research and development program to recover tin from scrap printed circuit board assemblies (PCBAs).

The recent phase of the research program was conducted using low-grade PCBAs and focused on locked-cycle tests and further process development to determine preliminary economic viability. The lock-cycle tests were designed to assess the reusability of the leach solution and address the potential accumulation of impurities. This important step in process development significantly reduces the reagent consumption and related costs. It also allows for predictable process control, as well as the development of the final process flow sheet for subsequent pilot and full-scale plant design and engineering. Locked-cycle reusability tests demonstrated continuous recoveries averaging 84.2% over 16 cycles confirming the reusability of the leach solution. Previous laboratory tests performed using high-grade scrap PCBA concentrate material produced up to 92.6% tin recoveries (see Company news release dated November 5, 2020).

Low-Grade PCBA Tin Locked-Cycle Reusability Tests

Cycle Number

Calculated Tin
Head-Grade %

Tails Tin Grade %

Average Tin Recovery %

1 to 4

6.33

1.05

86.4

5 to 8

5.74

1.32

80.1

9 to 12

4.27

0.93

81.8

13 to 16

6.07

0.92

Seite 1 von 4
EnviroLeach Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diskussion: EnviroLeach - Paradigmenwechsel mit Multibagger-Perspektive
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Advancements in Tin Recovery From Scrap Printed Circuit Boards VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / EnviroLeach Technologies Inc. (the "Company "or "EnviroLeach"), (CSE:ETI)(OTCQB:EVLLF)(FSE:7N2) is pleased to report the results of an ongoing research and development program to recover tin from scrap …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cielo Receives Final Approval to List on the TSX Venture Exchange
NeutriSci Provides Update On Biople Product Launch In Japan
Optec International's Newly Acquired Subsidiary WeShield, A New York Based MedTech Company, ...
Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc. Announces Director Appointment and Director Resignation for US ...
Atalaya Mining PLC Announces Update on Cerro Colorado Reserves
Findit Features Members Global WholeHealth Partners, ClassWorx and OTC Tip Reporter Who Utilize ...
New America Energy Corp., Signs Binding Letter of Intent to Acquire Third Bench Holdings
Marvel Acquires Key Land in Hope Brook Adjacent to First Mining and Sokoman Minerals
Alpha Esports Tech Applauds Senate Approval of Bill C-218, Legalizing Single-Event Sports Betting ...
Neutra Acquires Recreational Hemp Product Brand, Deity to Launch Delta-8 Product Line
Titel
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
SUIC Appoints a Renowned Media Director for Public Engagement Strategy, a Triple Crown Mover and a ...
Torchlight Provides Update on Proposed Business Combination Timing and Payment Date for Preferred ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
World Heavyweight Champion Anthony Joshua Signs 3-Year Endorsement Agreement with Love Hemp Group ...
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
Northern Dynasty: Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals Orders Pebble Case To Be Judged on Its Merits
Gold Mountain Provides Corporate Update and Guidance for H2 2021
AmmPower Corp. Enters into Definitive Agreement to Acquire Hydrogen One
HIVE Expands Its Growth Strategy in Sweden by Sourcing More Green Energy
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
Nevada Silver Corporation Commences Exploration and Contracts Falcon Drilling Inc. for Drilling at ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
Nevada Silver Corporation Commences Exploration and Contracts Falcon Drilling Inc. for Drilling at ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.06.21
EnviroLeach Commences Civil Action to Protect its Intellectual Property
14.06.21
GOLDINVEST-Videointerview: Enviroleach Technologies - Die Zukunft des Elektroschrott-Recyclings
09.06.21
goldinvest.de: Optimale Goldausbeute - Enviroleach verbessert nachhaltiges Verfahren signifikant
08.06.21
EnviroLeach Technologies Inc.: Chemistry Advancements Significantly Improve Gold Recovery and Economics
08.06.21
DGAP-News: Chemistry Advancements Significantly Improve Gold Recovery and Economics
08.06.21
Chemistry Advancements Significantly Improve Gold Recovery and Economics