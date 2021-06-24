checkAd

Fire Resistant Fabrics Market worth $4.3 Billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Fire Resistant Fabrics Market by Type (Treated (FR Cotton and FR Viscose), Inherent (Aramid and PBI)), Application (Apparel, Non-apparel), End Use industry (Industrial, Defense & Public Safety Services, Transportation) - Global Forecasts to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Fire Resistant Fabrics Market is projected to reach USD 4.3 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.1% from USD 3.2 billion in 2021.

The growth of the Fire-Resistant Fabrics Market is primarily triggered by growing concern towards safety at workplace. Industrial protective clothing is the major application for fire-resistant fabrics. Protective clothing is used in key end-use industries such as chemicals, construction, and oil & gas. Among these industries, the major demand has been recorded by the oil & gas sector. Hazardous working conditions necessitate the use of fire-resistant clothing in the industry. The employers have shown increased concern over the safety of their employees due to the regulations in effect and the hidden and direct costs associated with an accident in the workplace. These factors have increased the demand for fire-resistant fabrics to a great extent, which will continue to grow as developing economies start regulating protection equipment in their domestic industrial sector.

Treated is the largest type of Fire-Resistant Fabrics Market.

Treated fire-resistant fabrics accounted for the largest share of the overall Fire-Resistant Fabrics Market, in terms of value, in 2020. The dominance of treated fabrics is mainly due to their low cost. These fabrics do not possess fire resistance nature in their chemical structure. They are made fire resistant with the help of various chemicals. Chemical additive is treated with the fabric to provide fire resistance to that particular fiber. When exposed to fire, these fabrics rely on chemical reaction to extinguish the fire. There may be a possibility that the fire resistance property of the treated fabric getting washed out through use or laundering.

