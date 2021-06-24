ALBANY, N.Y., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the global biocompatible 3D printing materials market, four-dimensional (4D) printing and three-dimensional (3D) is emerging as a tendency for the fabrication of intricate structures. For manufacturers and stakeholders, high accuracy and layer-by-layer incorporation of intelligent substances is paving the way for dynamic 3D constructions. Similarly, 3D and 4D printing are becoming increasingly popular in the fabrication of scaffolds for tissue engineering. In addition, biocompatible 3D printing technology is increasingly being applied in applications of tissue regeneration such as vascular tissue engineering and magneto-responsive polymers. As a result, stakeholders and companies in the global biocompatible 3D printing materials market make use of the technology to create patient-specific medical equipment.

Manufacturers of biocompatible 3D printing materials are also utilizing this technique to create 3D-printed tubular scaffolds with nanofibers for use in various bone applications. 3D printing makes it easier to make bone scaffolds and offers a wide range of biocomposite, biocompatible, and biodegradable polymeric material handling options. As a result, once the layers of polymer are deposited, high magnification micrographs of 3D tubular scaffolds reveal a smooth, homogeneous surface morphology.

The global biocompatible 3D printing materials market was valued at US$ 318 Mn in 2018, and it is expected to expand at a rate of 16% CAGR from 2019 to 2027. Due to the large number of benefits offered by 3D printing over conventional printing, the use of 3D printing in the medical industry is likely to increase during the projection period, from 2019 to 2927. During the this period, a surge in the utilization of 3D printing in the medical sector is expected to raise demand for biocompatible 3D printing materials.