checkAd

Growing Adoption in the Medical Industry to Bolster Growth of the Biocompatible 3D Printing Materials Market, Market Estimated to Rise at a Remarkable Growth Rate of 16% CAGR over 2019 to 2027 TMR

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
24.06.2021, 14:33  |  27   |   |   

- Biocompatible materials are utilised in 3D printing for prosthetics, tissue engineering scaffolds, dental and orthopaedic implants, hearing aids, and medication delivery.

- The potential to mass customise items, i.e. produce highly customised products at reduced prices, is expected to strengthen uptake of 3D printing in the medical business.

ALBANY, N.Y., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the global biocompatible 3D printing materials market, four-dimensional (4D) printing and three-dimensional (3D) is emerging as a tendency for the fabrication of intricate structures. For manufacturers and stakeholders, high accuracy and layer-by-layer incorporation of intelligent substances is paving the way for dynamic 3D constructions. Similarly, 3D and 4D printing are becoming increasingly popular in the fabrication of scaffolds for tissue engineering. In addition, biocompatible 3D printing technology is increasingly being applied in applications of tissue regeneration such as vascular tissue engineering and magneto-responsive polymers. As a result, stakeholders and companies in the global biocompatible 3D printing materials market make use of the technology to create patient-specific medical equipment.

Transparency Market Research Logo

Manufacturers of biocompatible 3D printing materials are also utilizing this technique to create 3D-printed tubular scaffolds with nanofibers for use in various bone applications. 3D printing makes it easier to make bone scaffolds and offers a wide range of biocomposite, biocompatible, and biodegradable polymeric material handling options. As a result, once the layers of polymer are deposited, high magnification micrographs of 3D tubular scaffolds reveal a smooth, homogeneous surface morphology.

Request for Covid-19 Impact Analysis on Biocompatible 3D Printing Materials Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/Covid19.php

The global biocompatible 3D printing materials market was valued at US$ 318 Mn in 2018, and it is expected to expand at a rate of 16% CAGR from 2019 to 2027. Due to the large number of benefits offered by 3D printing over conventional printing, the use of 3D printing in the medical industry is likely to increase during the projection period, from 2019 to 2927.  During the this period, a surge in the utilization of 3D printing in the medical sector is expected to raise demand for biocompatible 3D printing materials.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Growing Adoption in the Medical Industry to Bolster Growth of the Biocompatible 3D Printing Materials Market, Market Estimated to Rise at a Remarkable Growth Rate of 16% CAGR over 2019 to 2027 TMR - Biocompatible materials are utilised in 3D printing for prosthetics, tissue engineering scaffolds, dental and orthopaedic implants, hearing aids, and medication delivery. - The potential to mass customise items, i.e. produce highly customised …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Last mile autonomous delivery robot developed with Ultimaker S3
These Are the 14 Cybersecurity Leaders and Teams at the Forefront of Safeguarding Trust
Robot End Effector Market worth $4.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
2021 UN Correspondents Association Awards for Best Journalistic Coverage of the United Nations and ...
CGTN: Chinese astronauts' talk with Earth from space
Water Scarcity in Agriculture is Pushing Farmers towards the Adoption of Micro Irrigation Systems: Future Market Insights
Growing Concern about Baby's Health and Protection is expected to Spur Demand in the Global Baby ...
Polycarbonate Sheets Market to Garner $2.1 Billion, Globally, By 2028 at 5.7% CAGR, Says Allied ...
TechSee Launches First Scalable AR Assistant Platform Powered by Computer Vision AI
CEO of Kuaishou Su Hua: Kuaishou reaches 1 billion global monthly active users
Titel
IBM Closes Acquisition of Turbonomic to Deliver Comprehensive AIOps Capabilities for Hybrid Cloud
100% of Hotels in Qatar Are Now Qatar Clean Certified
Dame Heather Rabbatts Appointed Chair and Vanessa Cowling Non-executive Director of Garden Studios
Complications in COVID-19 leading to Heart Conditions Creates Unknown Opportunities in Cardiac Arrest Treatment Market: TMR
Blue Prism Announces the Winners of its Customer Excellence Awards
HH Global to acquire Adare International
Thoma Bravo Advantage Shareholders Approve Proposed Business Combination with ironSource
Airbnb.org, DoorDash, IKEA, and Teleperformance recognized for their efforts to integrate refugees ...
FXT Token Garnered an Impressive 1,500% Growth since its Launch
From Bayer China to IVF Applications: A Summary of VeChain's Blockchain-based Use Cases in Medical and Healthcare
Titel
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
AIMCo Announces Appointment and Reappointment to Board of Directors
BAT's Vuse becomes world's first global carbon neutral vape brand
Global Mobile Payment Market Size Projected To Reach $12.06 Trillion by 2027
A Junior Miner May Have Started A New Canadian Gold Rush
Why The Future Of Esports Will Likely Be Powered By Mobile Apps
Atom Alloys unveils revolutionary fuel storage explosion prevention system to protect lives, ...
Alkermes to Host Webcast With Expert Oncologist Panel to Discuss Data on Nemvaleukin Alfa Presented ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
University of Toronto Tests Confirm First Mask That Deactivates Coronavirus