checkAd

DGAP-News Metalcorp Group places new secured 8.5% bond 2021/2026 with the maximum volume of EUR 250 million

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
24.06.2021, 14:30  |  18   |   |   

DGAP-News: Metalcorp Group S.A. / Key word(s): Issue of Debt
Metalcorp Group places new secured 8.5% bond 2021/2026 with the maximum volume of EUR 250 million

24.06.2021 / 14:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR TRANSMISSION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER COUNTRY IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OF THIS DOCUMENT IS UNLAWFUL.

Metalcorp Group places new secured 8.5% bond 2021/2026 with the maximum volume of EUR 250 million

Luxembourg, 24 June 2021 - Metalcorp Group S.A., a global service provider for the procurement, production, mining and marketing of metals and minerals, has successfully completed the offering of its new secured 8.5% bond 2021/2026 (ISIN: DE000A3KRAP3). With EUR 250 million, the company was able to place the maximum issue volume in full. Thereof, notes in the principal amount of EUR 68.383 million were exchanged for the new bond 2021/2026 within the public exchange offer by holders of the existing EUR 140 million bond 2017/2022 (ISIN: DE000A19MDV0). Notes in the principal amount of EUR 181.617 million were subscribed under the public offering and the private placement. The new bond 2021/2026 is expected to be admitted to trading on the Open Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the Quotation Board segment on 28 June 2021.

Important note:
This publication is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy securities. The securities, which are the subject of this publication, are offered by the issuer exclusively in the Federal Republic of Germany and the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg by way of a public offer. Outside the Federal Republic of Germany and the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, no public offer is being made.

The securities will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration under the Securities Act or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act.

This publication does not constitute a prospectus. The investment decision of interested investors with respect to the securities referred to in this publication should be made solely on the basis of the securities prospectus and the supplement thereto which are available on the issuer's website at www.metalcorpgroup.com/bond.

About Metalcorp Group S.A.:
Metalcorp Group is a diversified global service provider in the metals and minerals industry including procurement, marketing, mining and processing of such products. The company's divisions are aluminium, metals and concentrates, bulk and ferrous. Metalcorp Group carries out a risk averse back-to-back business model underpinned by a significant asset base. The 2017/2022 bond (ISIN: DE000A19MDV0) is traded on the Open Market of Deutsche Börse AG ("Freiverkehr" of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange), while the 2017/2022 bond (ISIN: NO0010795701) is traded on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

For further information:
Better Orange IR & HV AG
Frank Ostermair, Linh Chung
+49 89 8896906-25
metalcorp@better-orange.de

Metalcorp Group S.A.
Anouar Belli
+352 2799 0145 55
abelli@metalcorpgroup.com


24.06.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

1211706  24.06.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1211706&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet

Metalcorp Group Unternehmensanleihe 7,00 % bis 10/22 jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Metalcorp Group places new secured 8.5% bond 2021/2026 with the maximum volume of EUR 250 million DGAP-News: Metalcorp Group S.A. / Key word(s): Issue of Debt Metalcorp Group places new secured 8.5% bond 2021/2026 with the maximum volume of EUR 250 million 24.06.2021 / 14:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Scherzer & Co. AG: Hauptversammlung der Centrotec SE am 24.06.2021
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Pepco Group - Interim Results for the six-months ended 31 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Cherry AG legt finalen Angebotspreis auf 32 Euro je Aktie fest
DGAP-Adhoc: Cherry AG sets final offer price at EUR 32 per share
DGAP-News: First Graphene Limited: Update zum Fortschritt der PureGRAPH(R) Kommerzialisierung und ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. plans share split in a ratio of 1:20
DGAP-Adhoc: splendid medien AG: Splendid Medien AG erhöht Ergebnisprognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
DGAP-News: flatexDEGIRO extends its international product offering through pan-European ETP partnerships with ...
DGAP-News: Deutsche Wohnen SE: Mitteilung an die Gläubiger der Deutsche Wohnen SE Wandelschuldverschreibung ...
DGAP-News: Cherry AG sets final offer price for its IPO at EUR 32 per share
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Angebot zum Erwerb / Zielgesellschaft: MyHammer Holding AG; Bieter: HomeAdvisor GmbH
DGAP-News: freenet AG: Hauptversammlung beschließt Dividende in Höhe von 1,50 Euro je Aktie und ...
Evergold steht vor einem großen Sommer, springt der Aktienkurs nach oben? Ein Blick auf den ...
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Vonovia launches public takeover offer for Deutsche Wohnen shares
DGAP-News: Mynaric eröffnet Fertigungsstätte für die Serienproduktion von Laserkommunikationsprodukten und ...
tick Trading Software AG: Diversifizierung des Managements der tick-TS AG
DGAP-Adhoc: 468 SPAC I SE: 468 SPAC I SE and Boxine GmbH executed Letter of Intent concerning a potential ...
DGAP-News: Beteiligungsgesellschaft EMERAM veräußert Portfoliounternehmen MEONA an Trill Impact
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Vonovia startet öffentliches Übernahmeangebot für Deutsche Wohnen-Aktien
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Aus Clean Power wird PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt den Übergang zum Einzweckgeschäft bekannt
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE AND ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Namensänderung zu PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Q1 2021 Payments of dividends in sterling
EQS-News: Relief berichtet, dass sein Kooperationspartner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, bei der US-amerikanischen FDA ...
DGAP-News: CureVac gibt Status-Update zur Phase 2b/3-Studie für Impfstoffkandidat der ersten Generation ...
DGAP-News: CureVacs Impfstoffkandidat der ersten Generation, CVnCoV, setzt nach DSMB-Empfehlung in Phase 2b/3 ...
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Erstes Quartal 2021 - Bestes Quartal der Firmengeschichte
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: Metalcorp Group platziert neue besicherte 8,5 % Anleihe 2021/2026 im maximalen Volumen von 250 Mio. Euro (deutsch)
14:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: Metalcorp Group platziert neue besicherte 8,5 % Anleihe 2021/2026 im maximalen Volumen von 250 Mio. Euro
21.06.21
DGAP-News: Metalcorp Group gibt bekannt, dass das Orderbuch vollständig gefüllt ist, und legt den Zinssatz für die neue besicherte 250 Mio. Euro Anleihe 2021/2026 auf 8,5 % p.a. fest (ISIN: DE000A3KRAP3) (deutsch)
21.06.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Metalcorp Group announces that the order book is fully covered and fixes interest rate for new EUR 250 million secured corporate bond 2021/2026 at 8.5% p.a. (ISIN: DE000A3KRAP3)
21.06.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Metalcorp Group gibt bekannt, dass das Orderbuch vollständig gefüllt ist, und legt den Zinssatz für die neue besicherte 250 Mio. Euro Anleihe 2021/2026 auf 8,5 % p.a. fest (ISIN: DE000A3KRAP3)
08.06.21
Metalcorp-Co-CEO im Interview: Carlos Leite: „Wir bieten mit unserer neuen besicherten Anleihe eine sehr attraktive Anlagemöglichkeit“
04.06.21
DGAP-News: Metalcorp Group: Wertpapierprospekt zur Emission einer besicherten 6,25 % bis 6,75 % Anleihe 2021/2026 im Volumen von bis zu 250 Mio. Euro wurde heute gebilligt (deutsch)
04.06.21
DGAP-News: Metalcorp Group: Securities prospectus for the issue of a secured 6.25% to 6.75% bond 2021/2026 in the volume of up to EUR 250 million was approved today
04.06.21
DGAP-News: Metalcorp Group: Wertpapierprospekt zur Emission einer besicherten 6,25 % bis 6,75 % Anleihe 2021/2026 im Volumen von bis zu 250 Mio. Euro wurde heute gebilligt
02.06.21
DGAP-News: Metalcorp Group beschließt Emission einer besicherten Anleihe 2021/2026 im Volumen von bis zu 250 Mio. Euro inklusive eines Umtauschangebots an die Inhaber der Anleihe 2017/2022 (ISIN: DE000A19MDV0) (deutsch)