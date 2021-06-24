DGAP-News: Metalcorp Group S.A. / Key word(s): Issue of Debt

Metalcorp Group places new secured 8.5% bond 2021/2026 with the maximum volume of EUR 250 million



24.06.2021 / 14:30

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR TRANSMISSION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER COUNTRY IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OF THIS DOCUMENT IS UNLAWFUL.



Metalcorp Group places new secured 8.5% bond 2021/2026 with the maximum volume of EUR 250 million



Luxembourg, 24 June 2021 - Metalcorp Group S.A., a global service provider for the procurement, production, mining and marketing of metals and minerals, has successfully completed the offering of its new secured 8.5% bond 2021/2026 (ISIN: DE000A3KRAP3). With EUR 250 million, the company was able to place the maximum issue volume in full. Thereof, notes in the principal amount of EUR 68.383 million were exchanged for the new bond 2021/2026 within the public exchange offer by holders of the existing EUR 140 million bond 2017/2022 (ISIN: DE000A19MDV0). Notes in the principal amount of EUR 181.617 million were subscribed under the public offering and the private placement. The new bond 2021/2026 is expected to be admitted to trading on the Open Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the Quotation Board segment on 28 June 2021.



About Metalcorp Group S.A.:

Metalcorp Group is a diversified global service provider in the metals and minerals industry including procurement, marketing, mining and processing of such products. The company's divisions are aluminium, metals and concentrates, bulk and ferrous. Metalcorp Group carries out a risk averse back-to-back business model underpinned by a significant asset base. The 2017/2022 bond (ISIN: DE000A19MDV0) is traded on the Open Market of Deutsche Börse AG ("Freiverkehr" of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange), while the 2017/2022 bond (ISIN: NO0010795701) is traded on the Oslo Stock Exchange.



For further information:

Better Orange IR & HV AG

Frank Ostermair, Linh Chung

+49 89 8896906-25

metalcorp@better-orange.de



Metalcorp Group S.A.

Anouar Belli

+352 2799 0145 55

abelli@metalcorpgroup.com

