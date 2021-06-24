DGAP-News: Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH / Key word(s): Tender Offer Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH: Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH announces the final tender offer results regarding outstanding senior unsecured floating rate bonds 24.06.2021 / 14:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Berlin, 24 June 2021 - Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH (a wholly owned subsidiary of Multitude SE) (the "Issuer") announces today the final results of the invitation to holders of the Issuer's outstanding senior unsecured floating rate bonds maturing on 25 May 2022 with ISIN SE0011167972 (the "2022 Bonds") and on 24 April 2023 with ISIN SE0012453835 (the "2023 Bonds") who are subscribing to the subordinated perpetual capital notes (the "Hybrid Bonds") by Multitude SE (as further set out in a press release by Multitude SE on the date hereof) to tender any of their 2022 Bonds or 2023 Bonds (the "Tender Offer") on the terms and conditions set out in the tender information document.

The aggregate nominal amount of the 2022 Bonds and 2023 Bonds validly tendered and accepted by the Issuer for purchase was EUR 15,629,000 and EUR 19,946,000, respectively, for the 2022 Bonds and 2023 Bonds.

The Purchase Price for the 2022 Bonds is set to 101.50% of the nominal amount and for the 2023 Bonds to 102.00% of the nominal amount. The Issuer will also pay accrued and unpaid interest on the bonds accepted for purchase.

The Issuer announces that the New Financing Condition (as defined in the tender information document) has been fulfilled, subject to completion of settlement for the new Hybrid Bonds.

The settlement date for the Tender Offer and the Hybrid Bonds is set to 5 July 2021.

Pareto Securities AB acted as tender agent for the Tender Offer.

About Multitude:

Multitude is an international provider of mobile banking and digital consumer and small business loans, distributed and managed by mobile devices. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Multitude has expanded to operate in 19 countries across Europe, South and North America, Australia and Asia.

As a pioneer in digital and mobile financial services technology, Multitude is at the forefront of the digital banking revolution. Multitude has approximately 480,000 active customers that have an open Mobile Bank or Wallet account or an active loan balance in the last 12 months (as at 31 March 2021).

Multitude is listed on the Prime Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange under symbol 'FRU.' For more information, visit www.multitude.com.

