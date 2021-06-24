Iteris Continues Western U.S. Expansion with Multiple Utah Department of Transportation Contracts for Smart Mobility Programs

Iteris, Inc . (NASDAQ: ITI), the global leader in smart mobility infrastructure management, today announced that it has recently been awarded two additional contracts from the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) with a total contract value of over $2.7 million, representing continued demand for Iteris’ commercial vehicle operations and transportation analytics software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in a growing geographic market.

Under the new multi-year SaaS contract extensions, UDOT will expand its use of two Iteris commercial vehicle operations solutions, CVIEWplus and Inspect, for improved safety compliance for commercial motor carriers in the state. Iteris will also continue consulting with the state to plan and implement new and improved commercial motor vehicle networks under the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s Innovative Technology Deployment (ITD) program. In addition, Iteris will extend UDOT’s use of its freeway transportation performance measures solution, which provides real-time vehicle speed, volume and classification data and historical analysis for thousands of traffic monitoring stations throughout the state.

As part of an existing contract, Iteris also recently upgraded UDOT to its ClearGuide mobility intelligence SaaS solution, providing UDOT with access to powerful features, including: dynamic maps to support detailed traffic analysis; traffic speed data for traffic operations analysis and travel-time data that is used on variable messaging signs (VMSs) and UDOT Traffic maps. UDOT also uses ClearGuide features to help identify and mitigate congestion; animations to analyze events and optimize response plans; and historical trend reports and dynamic congestion charts to track reliability and support planning of detour routes.

“We are proud to support UDOT’s goal of improving the safety and mobility of Utah’s road users, and enabling the safety compliance of commercial vehicle carriers statewide with our transportation analytics and commercial vehicle operations SaaS solutions,” said Scott Perley, vice president, Applications and Cloud Solutions at Iteris. “These initiatives represent the continued expansion of Iteris’ SaaS-based solutions in Utah and the western U.S, and will ultimately help to improve safety, mobility and compliance for road users, commercial and otherwise, throughout the region.”