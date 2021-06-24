checkAd

Fifth Third Bank Offers Early Pay for Direct Deposits

Fifth Third Bank, National Association, today announced the launch of Early Pay1 for all Fifth Third Momentum Checking2 customers. The new free feature gives Fifth Third Momentum Checking customers access to their paychecks up to two days early.

"Fifth Third Momentum Checking's Early Pay gives our customers access to their paycheck closer to when they earn it, giving them more time to focus more on their financial well-being," said Tim Spence, president of Fifth Third Bancorp.

"Fifth Third Momentum Checking's Early Pay gives our customers access to their paycheck closer to when they earn it, giving them more time to focus more on their financial well-being," said Tim Spence, president of Fifth Third Bancorp.

“Fifth Third Momentum Checking’s Early Pay gives our customers access to their paycheck closer to when they earn it, giving them more time to focus more on their financial well-being,” said Tim Spence, president of Fifth Third Bancorp. “With Early Pay and Momentum Checking’s other features, we’re giving customers the widest range of options to access their money faster and avoid fees.”

Early Pay launched in certain markets earlier this year, helping customers avoid overdraft fees and the need to turn to payday lenders or other forms of borrowing.

“Customers in our pilot markets told us they loved seeing their paychecks arrive early,” Spence said. “When our customers are financially stronger, so are we as a bank.”

Fifth Third Momentum Banking combines the features and innovation of a digital-first bank with the security, reliability and local presence of a 163-year-old institution committed to the communities it serves. Fifth Third Momentum Banking2 is the industry-leading solution to help customers avoid and manage cash shortfalls, get paid and pay others, and reach savings goals, all while knowing their bank helps to protect their identity and finances. In addition, customers have thousands of professionals ready to help them achieve financial well-being.

Fifth Third Momentum Banking customers have one of the broadest range of options among all banks to get fast access to their money and address liquidity issues through:

  • Extra Time – Additional time to make a deposit and avoid overdraft fees.3
  • MyAdvance – Ability to advance funds with credit limits of $50 or more against future qualified direct deposits, available now, starting the month after direct deposit is established.4
  • Immediate Funds5 – Ability to receive instant availability for check deposits.5
  • Early Pay – Free access to payroll up to two days early with direct deposit. 1

Fifth Third Momentum Banking2 also provides a seamless digital experience and set of tools to help customers save for a vacation, a rainy-day fund or whatever goals they set for themselves. Fifth Third Momentum Savings allows customers to set a goal and schedule money to move from checking to savings to meet their goal.6

