Netcapital Inc. Portfolio Company Zelgor Launches Successful Test of First Mobile Game

“We’re thrilled at the response we’ve seen so far. We hit our initial download goal in under 48 hours, which we believe speaks to how well the Noobs resonate with new audiences,” said John Fanning Jr., Founder and CEO of Zelgor Games. “Through this launch, Zelgor aims to test how the game functions on various devices, identify bugs, and test feature functionality and likability. The Stability Test Launch is a key step towards Zelgor’s official launch of Noobs in Space.”

Netcapital Inc. (OTCQX: NCPL) announced that portfolio company Zelgor Games has successfully launched a stability test of their first mobile game, Noobs in Space. The game is available for download on Google Play's Early Access Store in India through July and reached thousands of downloads within its first weekend on the platform.

Backed by famous venture capitalist Tim Draper, co-creator of Guitar Hero, Kai Huang, and the founders of napster, the Zelgor team brings real-world experience building successful games like The Sims, Bioshock Infinite, Dungeons & Dragons Online, and more. Zelgor is currently open for investment on Netcapital.

“We congratulate the Zelgor team on their first Stability Test Launch. We’re excited about what the future holds for Noobs in Space and the entire Zelgor Games portfolio,” shared Cecilia Lenk, Netcapital Inc. CEO.

About Zelgor Games:

Zelgor is an interactive entertainment company launching a unique media franchise called the Noobs, an army of outlandish aliens exploring the universe and disrupting the $150 Bn global gaming industry. Zelgor’s investors include the famous venture capitalist Tim Draper, co-creator of Guitar Hero, Kai Huang, and the founders of napster. The Zelgor team brings real-world experience building successful games like The Sims, Bioshock Infinite, Dungeons & Dragons Online, and more. To learn more about Zelgor Games, visit zelgor.com.

About Netcapital Inc.:

Netcapital Inc. is a fintech company with a scalable technology platform that allows private companies to raise capital online and provides private equity investment opportunities to investors. The company's consulting group, Netcapital Advisors, provides marketing and strategic advice and takes equity positions in select companies with disruptive technologies. The Netcapital funding portal is registered with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) and is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), a registered national securities association.

