Netcapital Inc. Portfolio Company Zelgor Launches Successful Test of First Mobile Game

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Netcapital Inc. (OTCQX: NCPL) announced that portfolio company Zelgor Games has successfully launched a stability test of their first mobile game, Noobs in Space. The game is available for download on Google Play's Early Access Store in India through July and reached thousands of downloads within its first weekend on the platform.

“We’re thrilled at the response we’ve seen so far. We hit our initial download goal in under 48 hours, which we believe speaks to how well the Noobs resonate with new audiences,” said John Fanning Jr., Founder and CEO of Zelgor Games. “Through this launch, Zelgor aims to test how the game functions on various devices, identify bugs, and test feature functionality and likability. The Stability Test Launch is a key step towards Zelgor’s official launch of Noobs in Space.”

Backed by famous venture capitalist Tim Draper, co-creator of Guitar Hero, Kai Huang, and the founders of napster, the Zelgor team brings real-world experience building successful games like The Sims, Bioshock Infinite, Dungeons & Dragons Online, and more. Zelgor is currently open for investment on Netcapital.

“We congratulate the Zelgor team on their first Stability Test Launch. We’re excited about what the future holds for Noobs in Space and the entire Zelgor Games portfolio,” shared Cecilia Lenk, Netcapital Inc. CEO.

About Zelgor Games:

Zelgor is an interactive entertainment company launching a unique media franchise called the Noobs, an army of outlandish aliens exploring the universe and disrupting the $150 Bn global gaming industry. Zelgor’s investors include the famous venture capitalist Tim Draper, co-creator of Guitar Hero, Kai Huang, and the founders of napster. The Zelgor team brings real-world experience building successful games like The Sims, Bioshock Infinite, Dungeons & Dragons Online, and more. To learn more about Zelgor Games, visit zelgor.com.

About Netcapital Inc.:

Netcapital Inc. is a fintech company with a scalable technology platform that allows private companies to raise capital online and provides private equity investment opportunities to investors. The company's consulting group, Netcapital Advisors, provides marketing and strategic advice and takes equity positions in select companies with disruptive technologies. The Netcapital funding portal is registered with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) and is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), a registered national securities association.

The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Wertpapier


