PPG to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results July 19

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.06.2021, 14:35  |  13   |   |   

PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced the following details for its second quarter 2021 earnings release and teleconference call.

 

Earnings release:

Monday, July 19, after U.S. stock markets close

 

Teleconference:

Tuesday, July 20, 8 a.m. ET

 

PPG participants:

Michael H. McGarry, chairman and chief executive officer

Vincent J. Morales, senior vice president and chief financial officer

John Bruno, vice president, investor relations

 

Dial-in registration:

Visit https://dpregister.com/sreg/10157755/e9db70a37b to register for

the conference call. Upon registering, you will receive dial-in numbers

and a unique PIN.

 

Webcast:

A live, listen-only webcast will be available via the PPG Investor

Center at investor.ppg.com.

 

Telephone replay:

Available beginning at approximately 10:30 a.m. ET, Tuesday, July

20 through 11:59 p.m. ET, Tuesday, August 3.

 

Replay numbers:

U.S. toll-free: 1-877-344-7529

Canada toll-free: 855-669-9658

International: 1-412-317-0088

Passcode: 10157755

 

Web replay:

 

Replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the call on

PPG's Investor Center at investor.ppg.com and will remain through Tuesday, July 19, 2022.

The news release will be available on the Investor Center and Newsroom sections of www.ppg.com.

Prepared remarks and details regarding PPG’s operating segment results and other financials will be available on the Investor Center section of www.ppg.com after the earnings release.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty materials that our customers have trusted for more than 135 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $13.8 billion in 2020. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

We protect and beautify the world is a trademark and the PPG Logo is a registered trademark of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

CATEGORY Financial

Wertpapier


