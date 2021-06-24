GreenSky, Inc. Names Ritesh Gupta Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ: GSKY) announced today that Ritesh Gupta has been named Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Gupta who joined GreenSky as Executive Vice President of Operations will transition into the newly created executive role effective July 1, 2021.

“I am very excited for Ritesh to take on the expanded role of leading GreenSky’s operations and driving enterprise initiatives cross-functionally to accelerate achievement of our business objectives,” said David Zalik, Chief Executive Officer. “As a member of GreenSky’s executive management team, Ritesh has brought a wealth of experience and leadership to the company and played a critical role in successfully navigating this past year’s challenging environment related to the pandemic while also helping develop new growth initiatives. I am encouraged and excited by the strength and depth of GreenSky’s leadership team, who I know are well poised to continuing to lead our company in achieving our future goals.”