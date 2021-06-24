checkAd

GreenSky, Inc. Names Ritesh Gupta Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.06.2021, 14:30  |  12   |   |   

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ: GSKY) announced today that Ritesh Gupta has been named Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Gupta who joined GreenSky as Executive Vice President of Operations will transition into the newly created executive role effective July 1, 2021.

“I am very excited for Ritesh to take on the expanded role of leading GreenSky’s operations and driving enterprise initiatives cross-functionally to accelerate achievement of our business objectives,” said David Zalik, Chief Executive Officer. “As a member of GreenSky’s executive management team, Ritesh has brought a wealth of experience and leadership to the company and played a critical role in successfully navigating this past year’s challenging environment related to the pandemic while also helping develop new growth initiatives. I am encouraged and excited by the strength and depth of GreenSky’s leadership team, who I know are well poised to continuing to lead our company in achieving our future goals.”

Mr. Gupta joined GreenSky in 2018, having formerly served as the Chief Operating Officer of CAN Capital, a FinTech in small business lending. He brings more than twenty years of operations experience in the financial services industry. Prior to CAN Capital, Mr. Gupta served as Vice President of Operations for Capital One and played a variety of leadership roles in credit card operations, technology, partnerships, and procurement. Earlier in his career, Ritesh worked at ITC Ltd. India leading manufacturing operations. Ritesh holds a Bachelor of Technology in Engineering from I.I.T. Kanpur, India and an MBA from I.I.M. Ahmedabad, India.

About GreenSky, Inc.
 GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ: GSKY), headquartered in Atlanta, is a leading technology company Powering Commerce at the Point of Sale for a growing ecosystem of merchants, consumers and banks. Our highly scalable, proprietary and patented technology platform enables merchants to offer frictionless promotional payment options to consumers, driving increased sales volume and accelerated cash flow. Banks leverage our technology to provide loans to super-prime and prime consumers nationwide. We currently service a $9.3 billion loan portfolio, and since our inception, approximately 3.9 million consumers have financed approximately $29 billion of commerce using our paperless, real time “apply and buy” technology. For more information, visit https://www.greensky.com.

GreenSky Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GreenSky, Inc. Names Ritesh Gupta Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ: GSKY) announced today that Ritesh Gupta has been named Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Gupta who joined GreenSky as Executive Vice President of Operations will transition into the newly created …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
CN-KCS Voting Trust Strongly Supported by International Brotherhood of Boilermakers
CCIV Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Churchill Capital Corp IV Investors With Losses ...
Europcar Mobility Group Statement
The Coca-Cola Company Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release
Medical Properties Trust Agrees to Acquire Five General Acute Hospitals in South Florida
Electronic Arts Acquires Playdemic, Makers of the Highly Successful Golf Clash Mobile Game, From ...
Prime Day Delivered the Two Biggest Days Ever for Small & Medium-Sized Businesses in Amazon’s ...
American Water’s Sharon Manker Recognized by DiversityPlus Magazine as One of the Top 15 Women in ...
Artius Announces Shareholder Approval of Business Combination With Origin Materials
Titel
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) Is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
CytRx Notes Orphazyme’s Regulatory Update from the FDA on Arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick Disease ...
Boxlight Set to Rejoin Russel Microcap Index
Orion Engineered Carbons First To Launch Renewable Carbon Black To The Tire Industry: ECORAX Nature
New Cadence Tensilica FloatingPoint DSP Family Delivers Scalable Performance for a Broad Range of ...
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to ...
Splunk Announces $1 Billion Investment from Silver Lake
Palantir Recognized with Amazon Web Services Global Public Sector Partner Award
Final Lead Plaintiff Deadline Approaching in the ContextLogic Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Raises $230.5 Million of New Equity From Mudrick Capital
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Pixel by Labcorp COVID-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kits Now Available Nationwide at Walgreens and ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.06.21
GreenSky Releases Mobile App Version 6.5; Migrates Point-of-Sale Platform to New Cloud Environment