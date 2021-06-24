Tallo, Tidelands Health Announce 2021 Scholarship Winners

checkAd

Tallo, the nation’s premier online platform for connecting students with opportunities, and Tidelands Health, the region’s largest health care provider and MUSC Health affiliate, have partnered to offer $1,000 scholarships to six graduating seniors planning to pursue a degree in Health Science or a related field in the fall of 2021.

“Tallo is honored to partner with Tidelands Health to help the next generation of health care workers recognize their outstanding potential and take the first step toward achieving their dreams,” said Casey Welch, CEO of Tallo. “The past year has taught us how valuable community health care workers are and we’re excited to support students who have realized their calling for such a vital and in-demand industry.”

Tallo and Tidelands Health share a common goal of uplifting local families in South Carolina through the intersection of health care and education. This will be the third year the two organizations have joined together to connect promising students headed into the health care industry with scholarships.

“As the region’s largest health care provider, Tidelands Health is dedicated to supporting the well-being of our community. Helping the next generation of health care workers follow their dreams is key to this mission,” said Caitlyn Krask, student program coordinator. “We’re thrilled to be giving back to our communities in this way and hope to continue encouraging students to pursue a career in health care.”

This year’s recipients are:

Madison Williams, Academy for the Arts, Science, and Technology
Destiny Heyward, Carvers Bay High School
Joh'nieka Lawrence, Georgetown High School
Alyssa Paquette, St. James High School and Scholars Academy
Karson Todd, Conway High School
Chole Johnson, Waccamaw High School

"Learning is an integral part of who I am as a person and I intend to use what I garner to better help and serve others,” said scholarship winner Alyssa Paquette. “It is my time to live my truth, be the change, and provide a dose of compassion in a complex and ever-changing world."

About Tallo

Over 1.5 million talented individuals use Tallo to create digital portfolios to showcase their skills and accomplishments, connect with post-secondary institutions and companies, and access customized career pathways and financial assistance guidance. Companies, colleges, and governmental entities work with Tallo to develop strategies to micro-target and connect with the Tallo community and build their future workforce pipeline. Tallo helps its partners understand Gen Z and Millennial talent, take a strategic approach to cultivate new and existing talent, and focus on quality matches with candidates who are the right fit. For more information, visit www.tallo.com

About Tidelands Health

Tidelands Health is the region’s largest health care provider and MUSC Health affiliate, serving the Carolinas at four hospitals and more than 60 outpatient locations. More than 2,500 employee, physician and volunteer partners work side by side with our communities to transform the health of our region – promoting wellness, preventing illness, encouraging recovery and restoring health.

