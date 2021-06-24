checkAd

SGB Development Corp. Partnership Acquires Development Parcel in Atlanta, Georgia

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.06.2021, 14:30  |  11   |   |   

SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) (“SG Blocks” or the “Company”), a leading designer, innovator and fabricator of container-based structures, today announced that SGB Development Corp. (“SGB DevCorp”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, through its partnership with CMC Development Group (“CMC”), ZT Architecture + Land Development and Community Development Consortium, has acquired a six-acre site on Norman Berry Drive in Atlanta, Georgia for the development of a rental apartment community.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210624005251/en/

Location of proposed apartment complex on Norman Berry Drive. (Graphic: Business Wire)

“We are excited to move forward in our partnership with SGB DevCorp on Norman Berry Village,” commented Shaun Belle, CMC’s President. “SG Blocks’ proprietary modular construction expertise allows us to deliver high quality housing units at lower cost, to help serve Atlanta’s growing need for reasonably-priced housing. We believe this is the first of many such projects on which we can partner, and we continue to work to identify additional opportunities.”

“We have identified Atlanta as a market where we want to develop based upon demographics and unmet need. Partnering with CMC will allow us to source and deliver quality projects, of which Norman Berry Village is the first,” Paul Galvin, Chairman and CEO explained. “It is our preferred method of development to partner with local, talented land owners and real estate developers to expand our ability to bring safe and green housing to the market.”

Even prior to the global COVID-19 health pandemic, about 10 to 15 percent of Americans were housing insecure, according to research from the Brookings Institution. SG Blocks believes modular construction is a major solution to creating a new housing stock that is affordable in America.

Moreover, according to data from the Census Bureau, 20.8 percent of people living in Atlanta are below the poverty line.

The plans for Norman Berry Village consist of two buildings, with 134 units, including a mixture of one- and two-bedroom apartments as well as on-site amenities including a clubhouse, gym, and outdoor green spaces. The buildings will be constructed at the Company’s SG Echo campus in Durant, Oklahoma, and delivered to Atlanta. Site work is expected to commence in third quarter 2021, with construction completed by third quarter 2023. The project is expected to cost approximately $21 million. SGB DevCorp will control the planning and construction process, and earn manufacturing revenue, as well as a share of development fees.

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.06.21
SG Blocks Announces Ground Breaking of Monticello Mews Development Project
09.06.21
SG Blocks Announces Appointments to Board of Directors
03.06.21
SG Blocks Executes Contract to Acquire Manufacturing Facility
02.06.21
SGB Development Corp. Acquires a Membership Interest in an Affordable Housing Entity in Atlanta, Georgia