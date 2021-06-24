AeroFarms Commences Construction on Its AgX Research Center in Abu Dhabi, UAE

AeroFarms, a certified B Corporation and leader in indoor vertical farming, today announced that AeroFarms AgX LTD, its wholly owned subsidiary in the United Arab Emirates (“AeroFarms AgX”), has started construction in Abu Dhabi on the company’s state-of-the art Research Center focused on the latest developments for indoor vertical farming, innovation, and AgTech.

(Photo: Business Wire)

In partnership with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), which is focused on enabling investment opportunities in Abu Dhabi, AeroFarms AgX will bring innovative research and development to the UAE and the Middle East to advance sustainable controlled environment agriculture (CEA) and vertical farming and help address broader global agriculture supply chain issues.

Last year, ADIO announced that it is providing $150 million in incentives to bring global AgTech pioneers to Abu Dhabi, including its partnership with AeroFarms to build a vertical farming facility dedicated to developing next generation agriculture in arid and desert climates. The transformational R&D conducted at AeroFarms AgX is expected to enable new business lines, technologies, and growth of the AeroFarms platform, while serving as a hub for regional expansion. AeroFarms AgX is expected to be completed and operational in the first quarter of 2022.

H.E. Dr. Tariq Bin Hendi, Director General of ADIO, said: “This important milestone for AeroFarms AgX is another step in the realization of Abu Dhabi’s mission to ‘turn the desert green’. In line with this goal, ADIO is supporting innovative technology that has the potential to impact farming practices across the globe and improve the food production value chain worldwide. AeroFarms AgX will add to the growing capabilities of Abu Dhabi’s agriculture ecosystem while benefiting from the emirate’s plentiful land, natural heat, competitive energy prices, access to research universities, and skilled talent.”

At 54,000 square feet, AeroFarms AgX will be the largest indoor vertical farm of its kind for research and development in the world, leading the way in breakthrough innovation to solve some of the world’s most pressing agriculture challenges. AeroFarms AgX will employ a projected 60 highly skilled engineers, horticulturists and scientists and will have high-tech laboratories conducting organoleptic research and precision phenotyping, phytochemical analysis, advanced speed breeding, as well as next-generation machine vision, machine learning, robotics, and automation. AeroFarms AgX will also play a key role in Abu Dhabi’s AgTech ecosystem by working with local universities on research projects to tackle problems of agriculture within desert and arid climates.