Citizens Financial Group Announces Expiration and Results of Exchange Offers for Certain Series of Notes Issued in Connection with Prior Private Exchange Offers

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (“Citizens”) (NYSE: CFG) today announced the expiration and final results of its previously announced offers to exchange four series of its outstanding unregistered subordinated notes.

Upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the prospectus and the accompanying letter of transmittal dated May 25, 2021 (the “Exchange Offer Documents”), Citizens offered to exchange in four concurrent, but separate, offers to exchange (the “Exchange Offers”) any and all of the four series of subordinated notes identified under “Title of Series of Original Notes” in the table below (collectively, the “Original Notes”), for a like principal amount of subordinated notes of the same series that have been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), as described under “Title of Series of Exchange Notes” in the table below (collectively, the “Exchange Notes”).