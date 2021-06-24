checkAd

Citizens Financial Group Announces Expiration and Results of Exchange Offers for Certain Series of Notes Issued in Connection with Prior Private Exchange Offers

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.06.2021, 14:30  |  25   |   |   

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (“Citizens”) (NYSE: CFG) today announced the expiration and final results of its previously announced offers to exchange four series of its outstanding unregistered subordinated notes.

Upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the prospectus and the accompanying letter of transmittal dated May 25, 2021 (the “Exchange Offer Documents”), Citizens offered to exchange in four concurrent, but separate, offers to exchange (the “Exchange Offers”) any and all of the four series of subordinated notes identified under “Title of Series of Original Notes” in the table below (collectively, the “Original Notes”), for a like principal amount of subordinated notes of the same series that have been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), as described under “Title of Series of Exchange Notes” in the table below (collectively, the “Exchange Notes”).

Description of the Original Notes

 

 

CUSIP Number

Title of Series of Original Notes

Principal
Amount of
Original Notes
Outstanding

Title of Series
of Exchange Notes

Principal Amount of
Original Notes Validly
Tendered and Accepted

174610AV7/U1745PAE9

2.638% Subordinated Notes
due 2032

$620,555,000

2.638% Subordinated Notes
due 2032

$620,555,000

174610AZ8

4.300% Fixed Rate Reset
Subordinated Notes due 2031

$134,632,000

4.300% Fixed Rate Reset
Subordinated Notes due 2031

$134,632,000

174610BB0

4.350% Fixed Rate Reset
Subordinated Notes due 2031

$ 60,547,000

4.350% Fixed Rate Reset
Subordinated Notes due 2031

$ 60,547,000

Wertpapier


Disclaimer

