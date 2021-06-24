checkAd

Resonate Blends Engages MZ Group to Lead Strategic Investor Relations and Shareholder Communication Program

24.06.2021, 14:30  |  17   |   |   

Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCQB:KOAN), a Wellness Lifestyle cannabis holding company ("Resonate" or "the Company"), has engaged international investor relations specialists MZ Group (“MZ”) to lead a comprehensive strategic investor relations and financial communications program across all key markets.

MZ Group will work closely with Resonate management to develop and implement a comprehensive capital markets strategy designed to increase the Company’s visibility throughout the investment community. The campaign will highlight how Resonate is creating value-added brands for the wellness market by employing advanced science, leading technology and a deep understanding of the entourage effect, cannabinoids, adaptogens and terpenes to formulate products with specific, controllable and repeatable, beneficial effects.

MZ has developed a distinguished reputation as a premier resource for institutional investors, brokers, analysts and private investors. The firm maintains offices worldwide and was recently ranked No. 7 in the world in business communication.

Brooks Hamilton, Senior Vice President at MZ North America, will advise Resonate in all facets of corporate and financial communications, including the coordination of roadshows and investment conferences across key cities and building brand awareness with financial media outlets.

Ted Haberfield, Chairman & President of MZ Group North America, commented, “With the rapid legalization and rise in social acceptance of cannabis products, MarketsandMarkets projects the Cannabis market to reach $90.4 billion by 2026. Resonate recognizes that the future of this fragmented market lies in creating value-added brands that make Cannabis understandable, accessible and predictable. Resonate’s focus is on finding mutual value between product and consumer by optimizing quality, supply chain resources, distribution, branding, and financial performance. We find the valuation disconnect at Resonate to be a unique opportunity for investors and look forward to sharing this with our network of institutional investors and family offices.”

Brooks Hamilton added, “Resonate recently launched its first line of six commercial products that offer meticulously formulated blends of THC, CBD, terpenes and botanicals in a unique category-breaking product that provides precise and refined cannabis experiences. To support its launch and fund its rapid expansion, Resonate closed a $3.0 million private placement earlier this year, and is working together with Good People LLC as its sales team to introduce the product at industry conferences and promotional events. With revenues beginning to ramp, Resonate is well positioned for growth through continued development of new cutting-edge cannabis products as well as seeking new opportunities in its acquisition pipeline.”

