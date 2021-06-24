checkAd

Five Below Expands Partnership With Instacart Nationally

Tween and teen brand brings Instacart same-day delivery to more than 700 new stores

PHILADELPHIA, PA, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE), the trend-right, extreme-value brand for tweens, teens and beyond, announced today that it will bring the convenience of same-day delivery to even more of its customers as part of the company’s partnership with Instacart, the leading online grocery platform in North America. The expansion of same-day delivery comes after Five Below’s successful initial pilot launch with Instacart in December of 2020, and will give thousands of loyal and soon-to-be customers the ability to have their favorite Five Below finds delivered right to their door with service now available at 1,100 store locations.

“When we first partnered with Instacart this past December, we knew the convenience of the platform’s same-day delivery and curbside pickup options would be a game-changer for our customers amid an unprecedented holiday season,” said Felipe Zardo, Senior Vice President of Digital for Five Below. “After witnessing the overwhelming response in the markets in which we first launched this service, we knew we needed to bring Instacart delivery to even more people, which is why we are so excited to be rolling this out in more than 700 new locations.”

Five Below and Instacart initially launched their partnership at select stores in Baltimore, Buffalo, Chicago, Cleveland, and Detroit, as well as locations in Florida, California and Texas. The newly expanded partnership will allow even more customers to enjoy same-day delivery of Five Below’s ever-evolving and super exciting assortment of essentials for the summer season and school year ahead, like pool floats, beach towels, outdoor games, cell phone cases and chargers, cool room décor, pet products, apparel, beauty and wellness items, licensed collectibles, baseballs and basketballs, tons of candy and other “gotta-haves”.

“We’re proud to expand nationally with Five Below to give even more people same-day access to the goods they need delivered from their favorite value retailer,” said Chris Rogers, Vice President of Retail at Instacart. “Affordability and selection matter to families across the U.S. and, with this expansion, we’re allowing customers nationwide to shop from Five Below’s incredible assortment of fun and trendy products delivered in as fast as an hour, just in time for summer.”

