Cellectar Announces the Election of Dr. Asher Alban Chanan-Khan to Its Board of Directors

“We warmly welcome Asher to our board of directors,” said James Caruso, president and CEO of Cellectar. “Asher’s distinguished medical and scientific oncology experience, particularly in hematologic cancers, will be a tremendous asset to our company. His insight and counsel should prove invaluable as we continue to develop our pipeline of cancer-targeting assets and further optimize our PLE-conjugate platform technology.”

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRB), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of cancer, today announced that Dr. Asher Alban Chanan-Khan has been elected to its board of directors as an independent director.

Dr. Chanan-Khan stated, “After getting to know this dynamic team and understanding the potential and rich opportunities for CLR 131 and the phospholipid ether delivery vehicle, I’m excited to join the Cellectar board. The CLR 131 data recently presented at ASCO clearly demonstrate the clinical benefits of this novel, fixed duration treatment for patients with Waldenstrom’s. I look forward to working alongside the team as we advance CLR 131 through clinical development and further research the tremendous potential of our PLE-conjugate platform technology.”

Dr. Chanan-Khan currently serves as Professor of Medicine & Oncology at the Mayo Clinic School of Medicine, a position he has held since 2011. He served as Chair, Department of Hematology & Oncology at the Mayo Clinic, Florida from October 2011 until January 2018. Prior to Mayo, Dr. Chanan-Khan spent over a decade as an attending physician at the Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. He was also a tenured member of Faculty of Medicine at the State University of New York (SUNY) Buffalo for over a decade. Dr. Chanan-Khan received an M.D. in Hematology/Oncology from New York University, and an M.D. in Internal Medicine from Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons. He received his Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery from the Allama Iqbal Medical College, Punjab University in Lahore Pakistan.