checkAd

Cellectar Announces the Election of Dr. Asher Alban Chanan-Khan to Its Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.06.2021, 14:30  |   |   |   

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRB), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of cancer, today announced that Dr. Asher Alban Chanan-Khan has been elected to its board of directors as an independent director.

“We warmly welcome Asher to our board of directors,” said James Caruso, president and CEO of Cellectar. “Asher’s distinguished medical and scientific oncology experience, particularly in hematologic cancers, will be a tremendous asset to our company. His insight and counsel should prove invaluable as we continue to develop our pipeline of cancer-targeting assets and further optimize our PLE-conjugate platform technology.”

Dr. Chanan-Khan stated, “After getting to know this dynamic team and understanding the potential and rich opportunities for CLR 131 and the phospholipid ether delivery vehicle, I’m excited to join the Cellectar board. The CLR 131 data recently presented at ASCO clearly demonstrate the clinical benefits of this novel, fixed duration treatment for patients with Waldenstrom’s. I look forward to working alongside the team as we advance CLR 131 through clinical development and further research the tremendous potential of our PLE-conjugate platform technology.”

Dr. Chanan-Khan currently serves as Professor of Medicine & Oncology at the Mayo Clinic School of Medicine, a position he has held since 2011. He served as Chair, Department of Hematology & Oncology at the Mayo Clinic, Florida from October 2011 until January 2018. Prior to Mayo, Dr. Chanan-Khan spent over a decade as an attending physician at the Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. He was also a tenured member of Faculty of Medicine at the State University of New York (SUNY) Buffalo for over a decade. Dr. Chanan-Khan received an M.D. in Hematology/Oncology from New York University, and an M.D. in Internal Medicine from Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons. He received his Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery from the Allama Iqbal Medical College, Punjab University in Lahore Pakistan.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cellectar Announces the Election of Dr. Asher Alban Chanan-Khan to Its Board of Directors FLORHAM PARK, N.J., June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRB), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of cancer, today announced that …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tecan baut mit Übernahme der Paramit Corporation kommerzielle Reichweite, Kompetenzen sowie ...
Scorpio Tankers Inc. Announces Closing of $61.8 Million Convertible Note Exchange and New Issuance
Surna Cultivation Technologies Announces R. Brian Knaley as New CFO
Bon Natural Life Limited Announces Pricing of Upsized $11 Million Initial Public Offering
Tecan expands its commercial reach, its capabilities and its US and Asia presence with the ...
Golden Triangle Ventures Inc. Announces a Letter to Shareholders from CEO
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
STMicroelectronics brings Tower Semiconductor on board 300mm analog and power fab under ...
Bitfarms Provides Reminder of Upcoming Annual General and Special Meeting and Issues Addendum to ...
Hyloris Successfully Renegotiates License Agreements for Lead Products with the Alter Pharma Group
Titel
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
Clearlake Capital-Backed Unifrax to Acquire Lydall, Inc. for $62.10 per share
XPO Logistics Announces Pricing of GXO’s $800 Million Notes Offering
HUTCHMED Launches Hong Kong Initial Public Offering
BioNTech gibt Dosierung des ersten Patienten mit fortgeschrittenem Melanom in der Phase-2-Studie ...
First Patient Dosed in Clinical Study of TLX250-CDx in Bladder Cancer
Kinross provides update on Tasiast mill fire
Update on arbitration proceedings between EssilorLuxottica and GrandVision
Arrival Announces Redemption of Warrants
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus