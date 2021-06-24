Sonoco-Alcore to Increase Paperboard Prices in the EMEA Region

checkAd

BRUSSELS, Belgium , June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoco-Alcore S.a.r.l. today announced that due to inflationary pressures it will raise prices on all recycled paperboard grades sold in the Company’s EMEA regions.   The increases will be proportionate and in direct response to the rapidly escalating cost base and will be effective for all shipments made on or after the 1st July 2021.

“We have continued to absorb costs throughout 2021 and so far, have only passed on costs associated with the escalating waste paper prices. With the recent increases in energy, starch, packaging and freight, we are now faced with no alternative but to pass these escalations onto the market,” said Phil Woolley, Division Vice President – Paper Europe.

Sonoco Alcore S.a.r.l. is wholly owned by Sonoco (NYSE:SON) and operates 24 tube and core plants and five paperboard mills in Europe. 

Roger Schrum
+843/339-6018
roger.schrum@sonoco.com




