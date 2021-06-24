checkAd

Perpetual Industries Outlines Unique Offering Planned for the Car Collection Community – Strengthening Its Portfolio by Including Worldwide Auctioneers and AutoGrafic Software System Designed to Provide Auto Collectors, Enthusiasts, Restorers and Lovers w

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.06.2021, 14:30  |   |   |   

  • PRPI completes two acquisitions to create synergistic offering for auto collectors, enthusiasts, restorers and lovers.
  • Plan brings much-needed technology, innovation to collector car industry.
  • AutoGrafic offers a suite of tools ideally suited to the complex and robust collector car world.

AUBURN, Ind., June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- In a strategic move to strengthen its portfolio, including its recently acquired Worldwide Auctioneers, as well as team leadership, Perpetual Industries Inc. (OTC: PRPI) completed its acquisition of the AutoGrafic Software System earlier this year (https://ibn.fm/PcJiX). PRPI is looking to create a unique offering in the world of collector cars by bringing Worldwide Auctioneers and the AutoGrafic Software System together in a synergistic offering designed to provide auto collectors, enthusiasts, restorers and lovers with a more interactive and connected experience (https://ibn.fm/YzFTj).

“This acquisition provides another foundational piece in our quickly expanding blockchain division and, in addition to outstanding software, augments our team with some truly exceptional talent,” said Perpetual Industries CEO Brent Bedford. “It will also greatly benefit Worldwide Auctioneers, our newly acquired wholly owned subsidiary, by bringing much-needed new technology and innovation to their customers and the collector car industry at large.”

AutoGrafic is a software as a service (SaaS) and social application featuring cutting-edge technology that hosts a wide array of automotive promotion and preservation services and components. The system is specifically designed to attract global collector car enthusiasts who are looking for a novel, multifaceted, interactive automotive experience focused on a visual-based social community, collection management, social events, auctions, insurance, research, preservation and historical documentation.

The software system was created by Travis LaVine and Jason Stoller of LaVine Restorations Inc., who envisioned filling a need in the car collector space for a user-friendly software that could be a singular point for the community. Based in Indiana, LaVine Restorations is a global leader in high-end classic car restoration and preservation.

“We have worked tirelessly over the past year to develop AutoGrafic as a suite of tools suited to the complex and robust collector car world,” said Lavine. “Never has there been a more important time than now to create an ecosystem that brings collectors, enthusiasts, restorers and car lovers a more interactive and connected experience, especially in light of COVID and our everchanging online world.”

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Perpetual Industries Outlines Unique Offering Planned for the Car Collection Community – Strengthening Its Portfolio by Including Worldwide Auctioneers and AutoGrafic Software System Designed to Provide Auto Collectors, Enthusiasts, Restorers and Lovers w PRPI completes two acquisitions to create synergistic offering for auto collectors, enthusiasts, restorers and lovers.Plan brings much-needed technology, innovation to collector car industry.AutoGrafic offers a suite of tools ideally suited to the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Takes Action Against Climate Change with Creation of Long-Term ...
Tecan baut mit Übernahme der Paramit Corporation kommerzielle Reichweite, Kompetenzen sowie ...
Scorpio Tankers Inc. Announces Closing of $61.8 Million Convertible Note Exchange and New Issuance
Surna Cultivation Technologies Announces R. Brian Knaley as New CFO
Bon Natural Life Limited Announces Pricing of Upsized $11 Million Initial Public Offering
Tecan expands its commercial reach, its capabilities and its US and Asia presence with the ...
Golden Triangle Ventures Inc. Announces a Letter to Shareholders from CEO
STMicroelectronics brings Tower Semiconductor on board 300mm analog and power fab under ...
Bitfarms Provides Reminder of Upcoming Annual General and Special Meeting and Issues Addendum to ...
Hyloris Successfully Renegotiates License Agreements for Lead Products with the Alter Pharma Group
Titel
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
Clearlake Capital-Backed Unifrax to Acquire Lydall, Inc. for $62.10 per share
XPO Logistics Announces Pricing of GXO’s $800 Million Notes Offering
HUTCHMED Launches Hong Kong Initial Public Offering
BioNTech gibt Dosierung des ersten Patienten mit fortgeschrittenem Melanom in der Phase-2-Studie ...
First Patient Dosed in Clinical Study of TLX250-CDx in Bladder Cancer
Kinross provides update on Tasiast mill fire
Update on arbitration proceedings between EssilorLuxottica and GrandVision
Arrival Announces Redemption of Warrants
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus