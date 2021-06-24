checkAd

Integra LifeSciences Announces CEO Succession Plan

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.06.2021, 14:30  |   |   |   

Peter Arduini to serve as President and CEO through the end of 2021 Candidate search launched to identify successor

PRINCETON, N.J., June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: IART), a leading global medical technology company, today announced that Peter Arduini will step down as Chief Executive Officer at the end of 2021 to accept the role of President and Chief Executive Officer of GE Healthcare.

“On behalf of our entire organization, I want to thank Pete for his inspirational leadership and dedication over the past eleven years. Pete has been instrumental in transforming and shaping Integra into the company it is today - a mission-driven organization positively impacting the lives of millions of patients annually,” said Stuart Essig, Chairman of Integra’s Board of Directors.        

“Today, Integra is a large and focused company with a strong executive leadership team, highly differentiated products, industry-leading margins, a compelling growth trajectory, and a clear path to sustained shareholder value creation. Pete’s tenure has been exciting and rewarding, and his personal decision comes at a time when Integra is experiencing great momentum and is extremely well-positioned strategically, operationally, and financially. On behalf of the Board, leadership team, and our 3,700 employees globally, we wish Pete all the best in his next endeavor. We are committed to identifying a highly-qualified successor exemplifying our company values who will lead Integra in its next phase of expansion and profitable growth,” concluded Essig.

The Board of Directors has initiated a formal search for a new President and Chief Executive Officer and has appointed a special committee to direct the search and transition process, with the assistance of a leading executive search firm, Heidrick & Struggles, Inc. The process, which the Board expects to conclude this year, will include internal and external candidates. Arduini will remain President and CEO through December 31, 2021 or until a new President and CEO has been named and will ensure that a smooth and seamless transition of responsibilities takes place.

“It has been a privilege and honor to serve as Integra’s President and CEO since 2012 and to work alongside this talented and passionate team. Together, we have accomplished much, including global leadership in neurosurgery with some of the most recognized brands in plastic and reconstructive surgery, and an innovative pipeline to accelerate future growth,” said Peter Arduini, Integra's President and Chief Executive Officer. “I want to personally thank Stuart and the Board for their invaluable guidance and unwavering partnership over the years, as well as our colleagues, customers, and shareholders for their trust and support. The future is bright for Integra, and I look forward to the many successes this organization will achieve in the years to come.”

About Integra LifeSciences
Integra LifeSciences is a global leader in regenerative tissue technologies and neurosurgical solutions dedicated to limiting uncertainty for clinicians, so they can focus on providing the best patient care. Integra offers a comprehensive portfolio of high quality, leadership brands that include AmnioExcel, Bactiseal, CerebroFlo, CereLink Certas Plus, Codman, CUSA, Cytal, DuraGen, DuraSeal, Gentrix, ICP Express, Integra, MatriStem UBM, MAYFIELD, MediHoney, MicroFrance, MicroMatrix, PriMatrix, SurgiMend, TCC-EZ and VersaTru. For the latest news and information about Integra and its products, please visit www.integralife.com.

Investor Relations:
Michael Beaulieu
(609) 529-4812
michael.beaulieu@integralife.com  

Media Contact:
Laurene Isip
(609) 208-8121
laurene.isip@integralife.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Integra LifeSciences Announces CEO Succession Plan Peter Arduini to serve as President and CEO through the end of 2021 Candidate search launched to identify successorPRINCETON, N.J., June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: IART), a leading global medical …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Takes Action Against Climate Change with Creation of Long-Term ...
Tecan baut mit Übernahme der Paramit Corporation kommerzielle Reichweite, Kompetenzen sowie ...
Scorpio Tankers Inc. Announces Closing of $61.8 Million Convertible Note Exchange and New Issuance
Surna Cultivation Technologies Announces R. Brian Knaley as New CFO
Bon Natural Life Limited Announces Pricing of Upsized $11 Million Initial Public Offering
Tecan expands its commercial reach, its capabilities and its US and Asia presence with the ...
Golden Triangle Ventures Inc. Announces a Letter to Shareholders from CEO
STMicroelectronics brings Tower Semiconductor on board 300mm analog and power fab under ...
Bitfarms Provides Reminder of Upcoming Annual General and Special Meeting and Issues Addendum to ...
Hyloris Successfully Renegotiates License Agreements for Lead Products with the Alter Pharma Group
Titel
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
Clearlake Capital-Backed Unifrax to Acquire Lydall, Inc. for $62.10 per share
XPO Logistics Announces Pricing of GXO’s $800 Million Notes Offering
HUTCHMED Launches Hong Kong Initial Public Offering
BioNTech gibt Dosierung des ersten Patienten mit fortgeschrittenem Melanom in der Phase-2-Studie ...
First Patient Dosed in Clinical Study of TLX250-CDx in Bladder Cancer
Kinross provides update on Tasiast mill fire
Update on arbitration proceedings between EssilorLuxottica and GrandVision
Arrival Announces Redemption of Warrants
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus