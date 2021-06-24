Silver Mountain Mines Inc. Completes RTO to Become NevGold Corp. and Closes C$6.3M Financing
CALGARY, Alberta, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silver Mountain Mines Inc. (the “Company”) (TSXV), announces that it has completed the acquisition (the
“Transaction”) of the privately held NevGold Corp. (“NevGold”). In accordance with the terms of the Transaction, NevGold has amalgamated with a wholly-owned
subsidiary of the Company, 1288412 BC Ltd., pursuant to the terms of a definitive amalgamation agreement dated February 17, 2021, as amended, among NevGold, the Company and 1288412 BC Ltd., and the
Company has changed its name to “NevGold Corp.” (the “Name Change”). The Transaction constitutes a reverse take-over of the Company pursuant to the policies of the TSX Venture
Exchange (the “Exchange”). The common shares of the Company are expected to recommence trading on the Exchange at the opening of the markets on June 28, 2021 under the new ticker
symbol “NAU”. The Transaction is subject to the final acceptance of the Exchange.
Brandon Bonifacio, President, CEO, and Director of NevGold, commented: “We are very pleased with the support from our existing and new shareholder base and the level of interest with a financing that was well over our minimum target. Our team is excited to advance and de-risk our highly prospective, district-scale asset base in Nevada and British Columbia by leveraging our strong operational track record of project development success to deliver value for all of our stakeholders. We now look forward to commencing our field programs at the Limousine Butte, Cedar Wash, and Ptarmigan properties over what will be a very active remainder of 2021 for NevGold.”
Steve Konopelky, President, CEO, and Director of Silver Mountain, and incoming Director of NevGold: “I’d like to thank NevGold’s team for all of their continued efforts and all SMM shareholders for their continued support in this transaction. We are very excited about the coming together of two great companies with untapped potential, and a driven management team. We can now move forward and deliver from our assets: people and projects.”
In connection with completion of the Transaction, NevGold completed a brokered financing (the “Financing”) through the issuance of 15,662,333 subscription receipts (each, a “Subscription Receipt”) at a price of $0.40 per Subscription Receipt, for gross proceeds of $6,264,933.20 with Red Cloud Securities Inc. acting as lead agent, and a syndicate including Haywood Securities Inc. (collectively, the “Agents”). Immediately prior to completion of the Transaction, each Subscription Receipt was automatically converted into securities of NevGold, that were exchanged in the Transaction for one common share of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant of the Company (a “Warrant”). Each Warrant is exercisable for a period of two years to acquire an additional common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.60. The proceeds of the Financing were released from escrow concurrently with the completion of the Transaction. Following the release of the proceeds, NevGold paid cash commission of $234,135.90 to the Agents, and issued in aggregate 549,969 broker warrants (the “Broker Warrants”). Each Broker Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.40 until June 22, 2023.
