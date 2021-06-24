Silver Mountain Mines Inc. Completes RTO to Become NevGold Corp. and Closes C$6.3M Financing

CALGARY, Alberta, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silver Mountain Mines Inc. (the “Company”) (TSXV), announces that it has completed the acquisition (the “Transaction”) of the privately held NevGold Corp. (“NevGold”). In accordance with the terms of the Transaction, NevGold has amalgamated with a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, 1288412 BC Ltd., pursuant to the terms of a definitive amalgamation agreement dated February 17, 2021, as amended, among NevGold, the Company and 1288412 BC Ltd., and the Company has changed its name to “NevGold Corp.” (the “Name Change”). The Transaction constitutes a reverse take-over of the Company pursuant to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”). The common shares of the Company are expected to recommence trading on the Exchange at the opening of the markets on June 28, 2021 under the new ticker symbol “NAU”. The Transaction is subject to the final acceptance of the Exchange.



Brandon Bonifacio, President, CEO, and Director of NevGold, commented: “We are very pleased with the support from our existing and new shareholder base and the level of interest with a financing that was well over our minimum target. Our team is excited to advance and de-risk our highly prospective, district-scale asset base in Nevada and British Columbia by leveraging our strong operational track record of project development success to deliver value for all of our stakeholders. We now look forward to commencing our field programs at the Limousine Butte, Cedar Wash, and Ptarmigan properties over what will be a very active remainder of 2021 for NevGold.”