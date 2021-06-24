checkAd

SELLAS Reports Encouraging Updated Clinical Data from Ongoing Mesothelioma Study of Galinpepimut-S (GPS) Combined with Opdivo

Updated Data Show Median Overall Survival of 35.4 Weeks in Patients Treated With Combination Therapy for at Least One Month – Median Overall Survival in Relapse/Refractory Patients with Standard of Care is Approximately 28 weeks

New and Updated Clinical and Translational Data Expected by End of Q4 2021

NEW YORK, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) ("SELLAS" or the “Company”), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel cancer immunotherapies for a broad range of indications, today announced encouraging updated clinical data from a Phase 1 investigator-sponsored clinical trial of its lead clinical candidate, galinpepimut-S (GPS), combined with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab (Opdivo) in patients with macroscopic (measurable) deposits of malignant pleural mesothelioma (MPM).

The study details are as follows:

  • Four evaluable male patients, aged approximately 67.3 + 4.1 (standard deviation), received GPS plus nivolumab for at least one month. Initial tumor stages were II (one patient), IIB (one patient) and IV (two patients).
  • All patients had the MPM epithelioid and/or sarcomatoid variant, a tumor which is universally expressing Wilms Tumor 1 (WT1), one of the most widely expressed cancer antigens, ranked by the National Cancer Institute as the top priority among cancer antigens for immunotherapy.
  • Patients have received and progressed with, or are refractory to, frontline pemetrexed-based chemotherapy.
  • Average overall survival (OS) was 35.3 + 24.0 weeks with a median OS of 35.4 weeks, while average progression-free survival (PFS) was 8.8 + 4.2 weeks with a median PFS of seven weeks, both at a median follow-up of 35.4 weeks.
  • The safety profile of the GPS-nivolumab combination was similar to that seen with nivolumab alone, with the addition of only low-grade, temporary local reactions at the GPS injection site, consistent with previously performed clinical studies with GPS.

With approximately 3,300 cases in the United States each year, accompanied by a rising incidence in developing countries, MPM is notoriously difficult to treat and can lead to poor clinical outcomes with respect to both overall survival and progression-free survival, especially for those patients with the sarcomatoid variant who show a median overall survival of approximately 4.0 to 5.0 months. In relapsed and refractory patients who progressed after the first line standard of care pemetrexed, a similar patient population to that in the GPS nivolumab combination trial, the common treatment regimen is vinorelbine and overall survival in those patients is reported to be between 4.5 and 6.2 months. In patients treated with other chemotherapy regimens, such as carboplatin and irinotecan, median overall survival is reported to be approximately 7.0 months.

