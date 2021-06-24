checkAd

Bradley Canino Joins Stifel As Director and Equity Research Analyst Covering Biotechnology Sector

ST. LOUIS, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) today announced the hiring of Bradley Canino as a Director and Equity Research Analyst covering the biotechnology sector. He is based in the firm’s New York office.

Mr. Canino has six years of equity research experience covering a diverse set of biopharma companies across market capitalizations. Most recently, he was a Senior Equity Research Analyst at Credit Suisse with a primary focus on oncology companies. Prior to that, he served as a Vice President at SVB Leerink on its diversified biopharma research team. Mr. Canino began his career in biotechnology equity research at UBS, and he also has prior audit experience at PwC. He received a B.S. in Accounting and an MBA from Le Moyne College, and also holds the CPA certification.

“Healthcare represents Stifel’s largest equity research coverage sector, and having Brad join the team demonstrates our commitment and momentum in this rapidly growing area,” said Brian Donlin, Co-Director of U.S. Equity Research. “Brad has proven to be an exceptional analyst, especially within oncology, where his primary focus will be at Stifel.”

Mr. Canino will help advance Stifel’s research presence in the healthcare sector, which is currently the second largest sector in the S&P 500. With this hire, Stifel has a global research team of 52 healthcare professionals, including 17 senior analysts, covering 263 companies within the biotechnology, healthcare providers, medical technology & supplies, and specialty pharmaceutical subsectors.

In addition to providing comprehensive research, Stifel also supports clients operating in or investing in the healthcare sector in multiple ways, including:

  • Market-making in more than 800 stocks across the healthcare spectrum, ranking the firm among the largest traders of public healthcare companies.

  • An investment banking team with deep industry expertise, providing a full range of services to support growth companies in healthcare, raising more than $86 billion in capital since 2010.

Stifel Company Information
Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel’s broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, including its Eaton Partners business division; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; Miller Buckfire & Co., LLC; and Stifel Independent Advisors, LLC. The Company’s broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities.  Stifel Bank and Stifel Bank & Trust offer a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions.  Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services.  To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company’s website at www.stifel.com. For global disclosures, please visit https://www.stifel.com/investor-relations/press-releases.

Media Contact
Neil Shapiro, (212) 271-3447
shapiron@stifel.com 

Jeff Preis, (212) 271-3749
preisj@stifel.com 





