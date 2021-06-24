WisdomTree Launches U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund (WGRO)

Core U.S. large-cap growth exposure seeks to capture the upside of high-growth investing while limiting drawdown and volatility

NEW YORK, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ: WETF), an exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) and exchange-traded product (“ETP”) sponsor and asset manager, announced today the launch of the WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund (WGRO) on the NASDAQ stock exchange. WGRO seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the O’Neil Growth Index, and has an expense ratio of 0.55%.



“An aggressive-growth investment strategy may come with significantly higher volatility,” explained Jeremy Schwartz, Global Head of Research at WisdomTree. “The WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund aims to solve this challenge by seeking to capture the upside of an aggressive growth portfolio, while attempting to limit the downside risk after the market tops and corrects, which is historically inherent with growth investing. We wanted to offer a strategy built for investor allocations to mid- and large-capitalization U.S. growth stocks to further build their portfolios.”