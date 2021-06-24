checkAd

WisdomTree Launches U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund (WGRO)

Core U.S. large-cap growth exposure seeks to capture the upside of high-growth investing while limiting drawdown and volatility

NEW YORK, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ: WETF), an exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) and exchange-traded product (“ETP”) sponsor and asset manager, announced today the launch of the WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund (WGRO) on the NASDAQ stock exchange. WGRO seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the O’Neil Growth Index, and has an expense ratio of 0.55%.

“An aggressive-growth investment strategy may come with significantly higher volatility,” explained Jeremy Schwartz, Global Head of Research at WisdomTree. “The WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund aims to solve this challenge by seeking to capture the upside of an aggressive growth portfolio, while attempting to limit the downside risk after the market tops and corrects, which is historically inherent with growth investing. We wanted to offer a strategy built for investor allocations to mid- and large-capitalization U.S. growth stocks to further build their portfolios.”

WisdomTree is utilizing a proprietary index created by O’Neil Global Advisors, Inc. in its construction of the WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund, which aims to improve the timing of entry points during small pullbacks and avoid holding stocks that are extended. In seeking to track the O’Neil Growth Index, WGRO is anticipated to focus on positive relative strength and, as a result, does not plan to remain invested in sectors and industries that are significantly lagging the market. Instead, WGRO anticipates investing in sectors, industries, and stocks that can be viewed as market leaders.

“The key advantage of the O’Neil Growth Index is its use of proprietary technical factors, which seeks to avoid stocks that are extended and have been deemed by the factors as being likely to correct or fall in price,” said Randy Watts, Chief Investment Officer at O’Neil Global Advisors. “We’re excited to be collaborating with WisdomTree to offer investors seeking an aggressive investment strategy and offer investors an investable portfolio that accesses our innovative O’Neil Growth Index."

WGRO: What’s Under the Hood?
WisdomTree’s U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund utilizes O’Neil’s Growth Index in its selection process, which includes the top 50 to 100 stocks as determined by each company’s score, across the following four factors:

