Staffing 360 Solutions Announces Improved Anticipated Q2 Financial Results

Receives Forgiveness of $10 Million PPP Loan - 
Expects Positive Net Income in Q2

NEW YORK, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: STAF), a company executing an international buy-integrate-build strategy through the acquisition of staffing organizations in the United States and the United Kingdom, today announced improved anticipated Q2 financial results.

Estimated 20% Growth in Q2
Based on the strength of increasing business flow in all three of its Business Streams for the eleven weeks through the middle of June, the Company anticipates reporting for the second quarter ending July 3, 2021:

  • Approximately 20% year-over-year growth in revenue (27% growth excluding the business disposed of in September), and
  • Approximately 20% growth in gross profit in Q2 (about 38% growth excluding the business disposed of in September), which is in line with the growth in revenue and gross profit for Q2 discussed last month during its Q1 Results Conference Call.
  • Revenues in excess of $52 million and operating profit of $457,000, as compared with a loss in Q2 2020 of $1.5 million.
    • The anticipated operating profit growth was driven by both the Company’s gross profit recovery and the cost saving initiatives undertaken during the pandemic which is anticipated to show a reduction in operating expenses from $9 million in Q2 2020 to $8.2 million in Q2 2021.

Materially Reduced Interest Expense
As previously reported, the Company also completed a series of capital raises in December 2020, February 2021, and April 2021 as part of our continued program that helped materially reduce the interest burden on our income statement. Specifically, in Q1 2020 and Q2 2020, the Company reported interest charges of $2.4 million and $2.1 million, respectively. This amount was reduced to $1.2 million in Q1 of 2021 and is expected to be below $1.1 million in Q2 2021, a reduction in the first six months of $2.2 million, year-over-year, or almost 50%.

  • As a consequence of the above, the Company expects positive net income for the quarter ending July 3, 2021, prior to the recognition of any additional Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan forgiveness.

Please note that the above anticipated financial results are preliminary. Actual results may differ materially from the foregoing estimates due to developments or other information that may arise between now and the time the financial results for the second quarter of 2021 are reported in the Form 10-Q. These preliminary results should not be viewed as a substitute for the Company’s second quarter reviewed consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

