Loop Media, Inc. to Deliver Exciting New Content in Partnership with FITE

The new partnership with FITE allows Loop Media to bring thousands of hours of live and on demand free programs to millions of fans around the world. FITE is the leading global digital distributor for the industry’s marquee PPV shows, such as Tyson-Jones Jr and Paul-Askren Triller Fight Club events, PBC/Fox, Showtime and Top Rank/ESPN events, along with BKFC, AEW, Impact, and NWA, plus concerts, soccer, motorsports and more, up to 1,000 per year.

Glendale, CA, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Loop Media, Inc. (“Loop Media”) (OTC: LPTV), a multichannel digital platform and a leading provider of video streaming services for businesses and consumers that features Loop Media’s own branded music and entertainment channels and curated playlists, today announced a major content partnership with FITE , the premier digital network for global sports and entertainment.

“We are very excited for FITE to be added to Loop TV’s video distribution,” stated Louis Lewow, FITE’s VP of Distribution. “Loop Media has built a terrific footprint for consumer awareness and engagement, which will allow us to promote our content offering, and attract new fans to our brand.”

“In our never-ending drive to make Loop for Business the ultimate service for our clients, we are thrilled with the addition of the FITE content. FITE is a fantastic and exciting new partner. They are a world class producer and provider of high-quality programming and the FITE content opens a compelling and dynamic new category for us and our clients,” said Greg Drebin, Chief Content and Marketing Officer for Loop Media.

ABOUT FITE

FITE is the premier global platform for live sports and entertainment offering PPV events and SVOD packages with 4.6M+ registered users. FITE is available worldwide through its iOS and Android mobile apps, Apple TV, Android TV, ROKU, Amazon Fire TV and Huawei apps. In addition, FITE supports Samsung, LG, Cox Contour, Vizio SmartCast, Virgin Media, Foxxum, Chromecast, PS4, XBOX, ZEASN, Netrange, Vidaa/Hisense, Vewd, Netgem TV, Comcast’s Xfinity 1 and Xfinity Flex as well as 7,000 models of Smart TVs. Available online at www.FITE.tv . Follow us on Twitter , Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIN and Facebook . If it Happens, it’s on FITE.