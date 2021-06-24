checkAd

Loop Media, Inc. to Deliver Exciting New Content in Partnership with FITE

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.06.2021, 14:30  |  13   |   |   

Glendale, CA, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Loop Media, Inc. (“Loop Media”) (OTC: LPTV), a multichannel digital platform and a leading provider of video streaming services for businesses and consumers that features Loop Media’s own branded music and entertainment channels and curated playlists, today announced a major content partnership with FITE, the premier digital network for global sports and entertainment.

The new partnership with FITE allows Loop Media to bring thousands of hours of live and on demand free programs to millions of fans around the world.  FITE is the leading global digital distributor for the industry’s marquee PPV shows, such as Tyson-Jones Jr and Paul-Askren Triller Fight Club events, PBC/Fox, Showtime and Top Rank/ESPN events, along with BKFC, AEW, Impact, and NWA, plus concerts, soccer, motorsports and more, up to 1,000 per year.

“We are very excited for FITE to be added to Loop TV’s video distribution,” stated Louis Lewow, FITE’s VP of Distribution. “Loop Media has built a terrific footprint for consumer awareness and engagement, which will allow us to promote our content offering, and attract new fans to our brand.”

“In our never-ending drive to make Loop for Business the ultimate service for our clients, we are thrilled with the addition of the FITE content.  FITE is a fantastic and exciting new partner. They are a world class producer and provider of high-quality programming and the FITE content opens a compelling and dynamic new category for us and our clients,” said Greg Drebin, Chief Content and Marketing Officer for Loop Media.

ABOUT FITE

FITE is the premier global platform for live sports and entertainment offering PPV events and SVOD packages with 4.6M+ registered users. FITE is available worldwide through its iOS and Android mobile apps, Apple TV, Android TV, ROKU, Amazon Fire TV and Huawei apps. In addition, FITE supports Samsung, LG, Cox Contour, Vizio SmartCast, Virgin Media, Foxxum, Chromecast, PS4, XBOX, ZEASN, Netrange, Vidaa/Hisense, Vewd, Netgem TV, Comcast’s Xfinity 1 and Xfinity Flex as well as 7,000 models of Smart TVs. Available online at www.FITE.tv. Follow us on Twitter, InstagramYouTubeLinkedIN and Facebook.  If it Happens, it’s on FITE.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Loop Media, Inc. to Deliver Exciting New Content in Partnership with FITE Glendale, CA, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - Loop Media, Inc. (“Loop Media”) (OTC: LPTV), a multichannel digital platform and a leading provider of video streaming services for businesses and consumers that features Loop …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tecan baut mit Übernahme der Paramit Corporation kommerzielle Reichweite, Kompetenzen sowie ...
Scorpio Tankers Inc. Announces Closing of $61.8 Million Convertible Note Exchange and New Issuance
Surna Cultivation Technologies Announces R. Brian Knaley as New CFO
Bon Natural Life Limited Announces Pricing of Upsized $11 Million Initial Public Offering
Tecan expands its commercial reach, its capabilities and its US and Asia presence with the ...
Golden Triangle Ventures Inc. Announces a Letter to Shareholders from CEO
STMicroelectronics brings Tower Semiconductor on board 300mm analog and power fab under ...
Bitfarms Provides Reminder of Upcoming Annual General and Special Meeting and Issues Addendum to ...
Hyloris Successfully Renegotiates License Agreements for Lead Products with the Alter Pharma Group
NanoXplore Bolsters its Leadership with Graphene Supply and Distribution Agreement with Gerdau ...
Titel
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
Clearlake Capital-Backed Unifrax to Acquire Lydall, Inc. for $62.10 per share
XPO Logistics Announces Pricing of GXO’s $800 Million Notes Offering
HUTCHMED Launches Hong Kong Initial Public Offering
BioNTech gibt Dosierung des ersten Patienten mit fortgeschrittenem Melanom in der Phase-2-Studie ...
First Patient Dosed in Clinical Study of TLX250-CDx in Bladder Cancer
Kinross provides update on Tasiast mill fire
Update on arbitration proceedings between EssilorLuxottica and GrandVision
Arrival Announces Redemption of Warrants
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus