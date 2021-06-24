Just in Time for Summer, Endexx Corporation and DJ Khaled Unveil Another One

CAVE CREEK, AZ, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Endexx Corporation (OTC: EDXC), a leading producer and manufacturer of hemp-derived CBD wellness products, recently debuted its newest addition to their brand profile in May, BLESSWELL. In partnership with DJ Khaled, the BLESSWELL brand is a first-to-market men’s CBD grooming and skincare line, specifically created to provide top shelf, everyday grooming products for today’s modern man. With the warmer months ahead of us bringing a myriad of skin-care challenges to the forefront, BLESSWELL equips men with the tools they need to achieve their healthiest summertime skin and hair.

In October of 2020, Endexx Corporation and DJ Khaled officially joined forces to form Khode LLC., a company which distributes premium quality, holistic, full spectrum CBD products. To develop and launch a brand that fosters fresh ideas and brings innovative solutions to the CBD market, Khode called on the skill set of Endexx's tried and true experience in formulation and science. By harnessing the power of Hemp-Derived CBD as a key ingredient in each BLESSWELL product, early reviews of the collection have exceeded expectations. Men are finding that the BLESSWELL line performs exceptionally well for their daily face, body, and skin care regimens.

To date, BLESSWELL is receiving unprecedented mass market coverage as a result of its key partner DJ Khaled and the impressive product formulations. Several well-regarded publications and media outlets have covered both the brand and the business launch. Most recently, the grooming brand's successful launch announcement was widely covered across Men’s Health, PEOPLE Magazine, and Forbes. BLESSWELL also received substantial airtime on a recent episode of the Jimmy Kimmel Show in which DJ Khaled reminded viewers to “BLESSWELL or Time Will Tell.”

As the majority owners of the enterprise and the business operators behind the brand, Endexx reaffirms its commitment to the success of the BLESSWELL line and believes that this will be one of its greatest investment opportunities to date.

"Endexx takes great pride as the operator, inventor, and majority owner of Khode LLC.," said Todd Davis, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Endexx. Mr. Davis added, "Our veteran team of Cosmetic, Consumer Brand, Marketing and CBD specialists have designed a timeless set of hemp-derived skincare wellness solutions that we anticipate becoming a dominant industry line in Men’s Grooming over the next 3-5 years." Mr. Davis stated, “With a five-year business plan to execute, we will be able to introduce line extensions and maximize market penetration in both DTC and Mass Retail points of sale.”