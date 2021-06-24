checkAd

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (CSE RWB) (OTCQX: RWBYF) Focused on Becoming ‘Super State’ Operator

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.06.2021, 14:30  |  19   |   |   

NEW YORK, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetworkNewsAudio – Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (CSE: RWB) (OTCQX: RWBYF) announces the availability of a broadcast titled, “A Lesson in Cannabis: Second Mover Can Be Better Position.”

To hear the AudioPressRelease, please visit: The NetworkNewsAudio News Podcast

To view the full editorial, please visit: https://nnw.fm/VJcx0

While most think that trumpeting first-mover status is the optimal position, that isn’t always necessarily true. Look what happened to MySpace and AIM (AOL Instant Messenger) as they faded to irrelevance as Snapchat, TikTok and Instagram exploded in popularity to challenge incumbent platforms. Second movers can enjoy advantages as they learn from pioneering entities that paved the way. Specific to the cannabis business, there is no shortage of companies that learned from sad experience the price to pay for expanding too fast, overpaying for acquisitions, or building a business a mile wide and a foot deep.

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (CSE: RWB) (OTCQX: RWBYF) is a compelling mix of old and new that is methodically building a commanding position in the United States as a multi-state operator (MSO). In fact, the company refers to itself as a “super state operator,” a reflection of its strategy to remain hyperfocused on dominating specific markets before expanding to others, which ensures it doesn’t get spread too thin. The company has the capital to move aggressively after raising $44.5 million this month, part of which went to retire $7.7 million in debt.

About Red White & Bloom Brands Inc.

Red White & Bloom Brands is positioning itself to be one of the top-three, multistate cannabis operators active in the U.S. legal cannabis and hemp sector. RWB is predominantly focusing its investments on major U.S. markets, including Michigan, Illinois, Massachusetts, Arizona and California, with respect to cannabis, as well as the United States and internationally for hemp-based CBD products.

For more information about the company, please visit www.RedWhiteBloom.com.  

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to RWBYF are available in the company’s newsroom at https://ibn.fm/RWBYF

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is an information service that provides (1) access to our news aggregation and syndication servers, (2) NetworkNewsBreaks that summarize corporate news and information, (3) enhanced press release services, (4) social media distribution and optimization services, and (5) a full array of corporate communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and content distribution company with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. NNW has an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the country. By cutting through the overload of information in today’s market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where news, content and information converge.

To receive SMS text alerts from NetworkNewsWire, text “STOCKS” to 77948 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only) .

For more information, please visit https://www.NetworkNewsWire.com.

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website, applicable to all content provided by NNW wherever published or re-published: http://NNW.fm/Disclaimer

NetworkNewsWire (NNW)
New York, New York
www.NetworkNewsWire.com
212.418.1217 Office
Editor@NetworkNewsWire.com

NetworkNewsWire is part of the InvestorBrandNetwork





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (CSE RWB) (OTCQX: RWBYF) Focused on Becoming ‘Super State’ Operator NEW YORK, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - NetworkNewsAudio – Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (CSE: RWB) (OTCQX: RWBYF) announces the availability of a broadcast titled, “A Lesson in Cannabis: Second Mover Can Be Better Position.” To hear the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tecan baut mit Übernahme der Paramit Corporation kommerzielle Reichweite, Kompetenzen sowie ...
Scorpio Tankers Inc. Announces Closing of $61.8 Million Convertible Note Exchange and New Issuance
Surna Cultivation Technologies Announces R. Brian Knaley as New CFO
Bon Natural Life Limited Announces Pricing of Upsized $11 Million Initial Public Offering
Tecan expands its commercial reach, its capabilities and its US and Asia presence with the ...
Golden Triangle Ventures Inc. Announces a Letter to Shareholders from CEO
STMicroelectronics brings Tower Semiconductor on board 300mm analog and power fab under ...
Bitfarms Provides Reminder of Upcoming Annual General and Special Meeting and Issues Addendum to ...
Hyloris Successfully Renegotiates License Agreements for Lead Products with the Alter Pharma Group
NanoXplore Bolsters its Leadership with Graphene Supply and Distribution Agreement with Gerdau ...
Titel
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
Clearlake Capital-Backed Unifrax to Acquire Lydall, Inc. for $62.10 per share
XPO Logistics Announces Pricing of GXO’s $800 Million Notes Offering
HUTCHMED Launches Hong Kong Initial Public Offering
BioNTech gibt Dosierung des ersten Patienten mit fortgeschrittenem Melanom in der Phase-2-Studie ...
First Patient Dosed in Clinical Study of TLX250-CDx in Bladder Cancer
Kinross provides update on Tasiast mill fire
Update on arbitration proceedings between EssilorLuxottica and GrandVision
Arrival Announces Redemption of Warrants
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus