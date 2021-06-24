AgEagle Aerial Systems Expands HempOverview Licensing Agreement with State of Florida

WICHITA, Kan., June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE American: UAVS) (“AgEagle” or the “Company”), an industry leading drone solutions provider, today announced the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) has expanded its licensing of AgEagle’s HempOverview Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform, providing access to the platform’s full suite of technology-enabled capabilities.

In November 2019, FDACS originally licensed HempOverview’s registration module to manage its online application submission and registration process for hemp growers and their farms and hemp fields for the 2020, 2021 and 2022 planting seasons. The recent licensing expansion allows FDACS to leverage the full breadth and power of HempOverview’s software platform which includes four comprehensive modules: registration, real-time best management practices, oversight and enforcement, and reporting. Included among a broad range of advanced features and enhanced functionality, FDACS will engage HempOverview for:

Unique QR code generation on licenses and Certificates of Analysis;

Increased automated reporting solutions;

Customer Service Representative available for customer response and help with online service;

In-map note-taking and geo-located document uploading capabilities; and

Auto-generated hemp crop destruction orders based on THC testing results.



Holly Bell, Director of Cannabis at FDACS, stated: “Within the next few years, hemp farming in Florida is expected to represent approximately half the size of the state’s citrus industry – growth that is largely being driven by commercial demand for hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD). With well over 11,000 licensed acres of hemp cultivation registered to date in our state, AgEagle’s HempOverview technology has proven to be instrumental in allowing our department to electronically process registrations with great ease and efficiency. Consequently, we are very excited to be expanding our use of HempOverview to streamline and automate all of the complexities associated with effectively scaling end-to-end oversight and compliance of Florida’s burgeoning hemp industry.”