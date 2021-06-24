Lucky Minerals Receives New Assays for Macuche and Trench Samples Assay 0.33 G/T Gold Over 20.0 Meters
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / Lucky Minerals Inc. (TSXV:LKY), (OTC PINK:LKMNF), (FRA:LKY) ('Lucky' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce it has received new assays for Macuche. A 20-meter-long hand dug trench returned an average of 0.33 g/t gold from systematic 1.0 m x 0.50 m panel samples. This work is focused within its 100% owned Fortuna Property ('Fortuna'). Fortuna comprises approximately 55,000 hectares in a known mineralized district in southern Ecuador.
Lucky's CEO, François Perron stated: 'Our recent field work at Macuche was a follow up on an area that had gold values of interest which we have previously announced. The goal was to understand the continuity of the stockwork system. These results indicate that the stockwork system is pervasive over 20 metres and the potential for bulk tonnage is very real. The mineralization in the trench remains open both to the east and to the west. More work needs to be done in the area to understand both the scale and controls of the veining. Local prospecting will be undertaken in order to follow up on some historical artisanal pits that have been located nearby.'
Macuche Update
Lucky's exploration team has continued with geological mapping and sampling at Macuche. A total of 20 rock sample assays have been received from ALS Chemex Labs. These samples were taken from a 20-meter-long hand dug trench in altered schists with stockwork quartz-hematite-tourmaline veinlets. The stockwork veining remains open at both ends of the trench.
A total of 20 systematic samples were taken (Panels 1.0 m x 0.50 m each) and returned an average of 0.33 g/t gold. Please see the geology map and sample table below:
For a larger image of the map please click here and for a larger image of the sample table please click here.
Macuche Trench Geology and Sample Location Map
Macuche Trench sample Intervals and Gold grade
As this is an area at an early exploration stage, geological work will continue to better identify the extent of this mineralized area at surface. Prospecting work will include geological mapping to determine rock and alteration types. There are presently more than 18 samples, some coming from historical artisanal pits that are approximately 250 m from the Macuche trench. These assays are pending and are expected in the coming weeks.
