Lucky Minerals Receives New Assays for Macuche and Trench Samples Assay 0.33 G/T Gold Over 20.0 Meters

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / Lucky Minerals Inc. (TSXV:LKY), (OTC PINK:LKMNF), (FRA:LKY) ('Lucky' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce it has received new assays for Macuche. A 20-meter-long hand dug trench returned an average of 0.33 g/t gold from systematic 1.0 m x 0.50 m panel samples. This work is focused within its 100% owned Fortuna Property ('Fortuna'). Fortuna comprises approximately 55,000 hectares in a known mineralized district in southern Ecuador. Lucky's CEO, François Perron stated: 'Our recent field work at Macuche was a follow up on an area that had gold values of interest which we have previously announced. The goal was to understand the continuity of the stockwork system. These results indicate that the stockwork system is pervasive over 20 metres and the potential for bulk tonnage is very real. The mineralization in the trench remains open both to the east and to the west. More work needs to be done in the area to understand both the scale and controls of the veining. Local prospecting will be undertaken in order to follow up on some historical artisanal pits that have been located nearby.'