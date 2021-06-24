checkAd

Lucky Minerals Receives New Assays for Macuche and Trench Samples Assay 0.33 G/T Gold Over 20.0 Meters

Autor: Accesswire
24.06.2021, 14:45  |  30   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / Lucky Minerals Inc. (TSXV:LKY), (OTC PINK:LKMNF), (FRA:LKY) ('Lucky' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce it has received new assays for Macuche. A 20-meter-long hand dug trench returned an average of …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / Lucky Minerals Inc. (TSXV:LKY), (OTC PINK:LKMNF), (FRA:LKY) ('Lucky' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce it has received new assays for Macuche. A 20-meter-long hand dug trench returned an average of 0.33 g/t gold from systematic 1.0 m x 0.50 m panel samples. This work is focused within its 100% owned Fortuna Property ('Fortuna'). Fortuna comprises approximately 55,000 hectares in a known mineralized district in southern Ecuador.

Lucky's CEO, François Perron stated: 'Our recent field work at Macuche was a follow up on an area that had gold values of interest which we have previously announced. The goal was to understand the continuity of the stockwork system. These results indicate that the stockwork system is pervasive over 20 metres and the potential for bulk tonnage is very real. The mineralization in the trench remains open both to the east and to the west. More work needs to be done in the area to understand both the scale and controls of the veining. Local prospecting will be undertaken in order to follow up on some historical artisanal pits that have been located nearby.'

Macuche Update

Lucky's exploration team has continued with geological mapping and sampling at Macuche. A total of 20 rock sample assays have been received from ALS Chemex Labs. These samples were taken from a 20-meter-long hand dug trench in altered schists with stockwork quartz-hematite-tourmaline veinlets. The stockwork veining remains open at both ends of the trench.

A total of 20 systematic samples were taken (Panels 1.0 m x 0.50 m each) and returned an average of 0.33 g/t gold. Please see the geology map and sample table below:

For a larger image of the map please click here and for a larger image of the sample table please click here.

Foto: Accesswire

Macuche Trench Geology and Sample Location Map

Foto: Accesswire

Macuche Trench sample Intervals and Gold grade

As this is an area at an early exploration stage, geological work will continue to better identify the extent of this mineralized area at surface. Prospecting work will include geological mapping to determine rock and alteration types. There are presently more than 18 samples, some coming from historical artisanal pits that are approximately 250 m from the Macuche trench. These assays are pending and are expected in the coming weeks.

Seite 1 von 3
Lucky Minerals Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Lucky Minerals Receives New Assays for Macuche and Trench Samples Assay 0.33 G/T Gold Over 20.0 Meters VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / Lucky Minerals Inc. (TSXV:LKY), (OTC PINK:LKMNF), (FRA:LKY) ('Lucky' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce it has received new assays for Macuche. A 20-meter-long hand dug trench returned an average of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cielo Receives Final Approval to List on the TSX Venture Exchange
NeutriSci Provides Update On Biople Product Launch In Japan
Optec International's Newly Acquired Subsidiary WeShield, A New York Based MedTech Company, ...
Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc. Announces Director Appointment and Director Resignation for US ...
Atalaya Mining PLC Announces Update on Cerro Colorado Reserves
CORRECTION - Atalaya Mining Announces Update on Cerro Colorado Reserves
Findit Features Members Global WholeHealth Partners, ClassWorx and OTC Tip Reporter Who Utilize ...
New America Energy Corp., Signs Binding Letter of Intent to Acquire Third Bench Holdings
Marvel Acquires Key Land in Hope Brook Adjacent to First Mining and Sokoman Minerals
Alpha Esports Tech Applauds Senate Approval of Bill C-218, Legalizing Single-Event Sports Betting ...
Titel
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
SUIC Appoints a Renowned Media Director for Public Engagement Strategy, a Triple Crown Mover and a ...
Torchlight Provides Update on Proposed Business Combination Timing and Payment Date for Preferred ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
World Heavyweight Champion Anthony Joshua Signs 3-Year Endorsement Agreement with Love Hemp Group ...
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
Northern Dynasty: Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals Orders Pebble Case To Be Judged on Its Merits
Gold Mountain Provides Corporate Update and Guidance for H2 2021
AmmPower Corp. Enters into Definitive Agreement to Acquire Hydrogen One
HIVE Expands Its Growth Strategy in Sweden by Sourcing More Green Energy
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
Nevada Silver Corporation Commences Exploration and Contracts Falcon Drilling Inc. for Drilling at ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
Nevada Silver Corporation Commences Exploration and Contracts Falcon Drilling Inc. for Drilling at ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.06.21
Lucky Minerals Extends Wayka Alteration Zone 500 Meters to the South and Samples Up to 4.15 g/t Gold