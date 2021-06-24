checkAd

Pitney Bowes to Deploy Ambi Robotics AI-Powered Robots in US to Support Global Ecommerce Network

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.06.2021, 14:55  |  26   |   |   

Pitney Bowes Inc., a global technology company providing commerce solutions that power billions of transactions in the areas of ecommerce, shipping, mailing, and financial services, today announced plans to deploy AmbiSort robots, the automated parcel sorting systems from Ambi Robotics, in ecommerce hubs within the US over the next five years. The AmbiSort AI-powered systems will help Pitney Bowes speed parcel sortation to last-mile delivery providers on behalf of its ecommerce clients, while improving operational efficiency, accuracy and worker safety as parcel volumes continue to surge.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210624005375/en/

AmbiSort system processes parcels in a Pitney Bowes ecommerce hub in Bloomington, Calif. (Photo: Business Wire)

AmbiSort system processes parcels in a Pitney Bowes ecommerce hub in Bloomington, Calif. (Photo: Business Wire)

“As we continue to scale our Global Ecommerce business, Pitney Bowes is on an aggressive path to seek out the most innovative technology partners in the world to co-develop new solutions that will improve our service offerings and make ecommerce logistics easier for our clients,” said Gregg Zegras, EVP and President, Global Ecommerce, Pitney Bowes. “The AmbiSort AI-powered systems that Pitney Bowes has piloted over the past year and intends to deploy in our network of Global Ecommerce hubs over the next five years are part of a long-term plan to build the most technologically efficient, employee and client-friendly ecommerce logistics network in the industry.”

Pitney Bowes recently completed a successful pilot of the AmbiSort system in its Bloomington, Calif. ecommerce hub. The system has efficiently and accurately sorted hundreds-of-thousands of unique parcels, with its AI technology leveraging each experience to get smarter and faster, leading to the planned rollout at other network hubs. Pitney Bowes clients will benefit from improved capacity, accuracy and scalability.

“Global shippers are experiencing more demand than ever before and are turning to automated solutions that drastically reduce operating costs and increase associate productivity,” said Jim Liefer, CEO of Ambi Robotics. “We take pride in working with Pitney Bowes as they continue to transform their 100-year-young company into an industry-leading ecommerce logistics provider, and we are thrilled to support their booming demand with AmbiSort systems”.

Powered by AmbiOS, Ambi Robotics’ advanced operating systems leverage proprietary simulation-to-reality AI that allows its highly-dexterous robots to train exponentially faster than teaching algorithms in the physical world. AmbiSort robots pick, place, and pack parcels twice as fast as manual processes, significantly reducing operating costs and automating tasks that are widely regarded as among the most physically and mentally taxing in the logistics industry, often leading to high rates of employee turnover. The AmbiSort systems represent an upskilling opportunity for Pitney Bowes associates who want to manage and operate advanced technologies.

Zegras said, “We’re excited about what this deployment means for the speed and efficiency of our business and the results we can deliver for our clients. We’re equally excited about what it means for our teams and our ability to attract and retain the talent we need to grow. Everything we can do to make our ecommerce hubs more innovative and our jobs more attractive gives Pitney Bowes an advantage in an increasingly competitive labor market.”

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) is a global technology company providing commerce solutions that power billions of transactions. Clients around the world, including 90 percent of the Fortune 500, rely on the accuracy and precision delivered by Pitney Bowes solutions, analytics, and APIs in the areas of e-commerce fulfillment, shipping and returns; cross-border ecommerce; office mailing and shipping; presort services; and financing. For 100 years Pitney Bowes has been innovating and delivering technologies that remove the complexity of getting commerce transactions precisely right. For additional information visit Pitney Bowes at www.pitneybowes.com.

About Ambi Robotics

Ambi Robotics is an artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics company developing advanced solutions that scale e-commerce operations to meet demand while empowering humans to work smarter. The company’s industry-leading AI operating system, AmbiOS, leverages Dex-Net simulation-to-reality technology to operate highly-dexterous robotic systems. Founded in 2018, the world's top roboticists, AI researchers, and leading business professionals work together to build the supply chain's most valued systems. The company is located in Emeryville, Calif. For more information, please visit www.ambirobotics.com.

Pitney Bowes Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Pitney Bowes to Deploy Ambi Robotics AI-Powered Robots in US to Support Global Ecommerce Network Pitney Bowes Inc., a global technology company providing commerce solutions that power billions of transactions in the areas of ecommerce, shipping, mailing, and financial services, today announced plans to deploy AmbiSort robots, the automated …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
CN-KCS Voting Trust Strongly Supported by International Brotherhood of Boilermakers
CCIV Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Churchill Capital Corp IV Investors With Losses ...
Palantir, DataRobot Partner to Bring Speed and Agility to Demand Forecasting Models
Europcar Mobility Group Statement
The Coca-Cola Company Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release
Medical Properties Trust Agrees to Acquire Five General Acute Hospitals in South Florida
American Water’s Sharon Manker Recognized by DiversityPlus Magazine as One of the Top 15 Women in ...
Analog Devices Announces $2.5 Billion Sustainability-Linked Revolving Credit Facility
Fiberon Partners With Industry Leader Breezesta to Offer Premium Collection of Outdoor Furniture
Titel
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) Is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
CytRx Notes Orphazyme’s Regulatory Update from the FDA on Arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick Disease ...
Boxlight Set to Rejoin Russel Microcap Index
Orion Engineered Carbons First To Launch Renewable Carbon Black To The Tire Industry: ECORAX Nature
New Cadence Tensilica FloatingPoint DSP Family Delivers Scalable Performance for a Broad Range of ...
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to ...
Splunk Announces $1 Billion Investment from Silver Lake
Palantir Recognized with Amazon Web Services Global Public Sector Partner Award
Final Lead Plaintiff Deadline Approaching in the ContextLogic Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Raises $230.5 Million of New Equity From Mudrick Capital
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Pixel by Labcorp COVID-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kits Now Available Nationwide at Walgreens and ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.06.21
Pitney Bowes Expands Lockers Portfolio with Launch of ParcelPoint Smart Lockers
26.05.21
Pitney Bowes BOXpoll: Both Vaccinated and Unvaccinated Americans Plan for a Summer of Increased Spending   