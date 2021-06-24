checkAd

XPeng Inc. Launches Hong Kong Public Offering

XPeng Inc. (“XPeng” or the “Company”, NYSE: XPEV), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle (“Smart EV”) company, today announced the launch of its Hong Kong public offering (the “Hong Kong Public Offering”), which forms part of the global offering (the “Global Offering”) of 85,000,000 new Class A ordinary shares of the Company (the “Offer Shares”) and listing of its Class A ordinary shares on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Hong Kong Stock Exchange”) under the stock code “9868” (the “Proposed Listing”).

XPeng P7 Wing edition (Photo: Business Wire)

The Company’s American depositary shares (the “ADSs”), each representing two Class A ordinary shares of the Company, will continue to be listed and traded on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”). The Proposed Listing is a dual-primary listing of the Class A ordinary shares of the Company on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Investors in the Global Offering will only be able to purchase Class A ordinary shares and will not be able to take delivery of ADSs. Upon the Proposed Listing, the Class A ordinary shares listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange will be convertible with the ADSs listed on the NYSE.

The Global Offering initially comprises 4,250,000 new Class A ordinary shares under the Hong Kong Public Offering and 80,750,000 new Class A ordinary shares for the international offering (the “International Offering”), representing approximately 5% and 95%, respectively, of the total number of Offer Shares in the Global Offering, subject to reallocation and over-allotment. Subject to the level of oversubscription in the Hong Kong Public Offering and pursuant to the clawback mechanism as described in the Hong Kong prospectus, the total number of Offer Shares available under the Hong Kong Public Offering could be adjusted to up to a maximum of 17,000,000 new Class A ordinary shares, representing 20% of the Offer Shares initially available under the Global Offering. In addition, the Company expects to grant the international underwriters an over-allotment option to require the Company to issue up to an additional 12,750,000 new Class A ordinary shares in the International Offering, representing no more than 15% of the total number of Offer Shares initially available under the Global Offering.

