WisdomTree ETFs Declare Distributions
NEW YORK, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- June 24, 2021 – WisdomTree (NASDAQ:WETF)
today announced that WisdomTree declared distributions for the following WisdomTree ETFs. Rates are listed below:
|Ticker
|Fund Name
|Ex-date
|Record Date
|Payable Date
|
Ordinary
Income
|
Short
Term
Capital
Gains
|
Long
Term
Capital
Gains
|
Total Rate
Per Share
|AGGY
|
WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S.
Aggregate Bond Fund
|6/24/2021
|6/25/2021
|6/29/2021
|$
|0.09000
|$
|0.00000
|$
|0.00000
|$
|0.09000
|AGZD
|
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S.
Aggregate Bond Fund
|6/24/2021
|6/25/2021
|6/29/2021
|$
|0.05800
|$
|0.00000
|$
|0.00000
|$
|0.05800
|CXSE
|
WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned
Enterprises Fund
|6/24/2021
|6/25/2021
|6/29/2021
|$
|0.25000
|$
|0.00000
|$
|0.00000
|$
|0.25000
|DDLS
|
WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged
International SmallCap Equity Fund
|6/24/2021
|6/25/2021
|6/29/2021
|$
|0.48000
|$
|0.00000
|$
|0.00000
|$
|0.48000
|DDWM
|
WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged
International Equity Fund
|6/24/2021
|6/25/2021
|6/29/2021
|$
|0.37500
|$
|0.00000
|$
|0.00000
|$
|0.37500
|DEM
|
WisdomTree Emerging Markets High
Dividend Fund
|6/24/2021
|6/25/2021
|6/29/2021
|$
|0.64000
|$
|0.00000
|$
|0.00000
|$
|0.64000
|DES
|WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund
|6/24/2021
|6/25/2021
|6/29/2021
|$
|0.11000
|$
|0.00000
|$
|0.00000
|$
|0.11000
|DEW
|WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund
|6/24/2021
|6/25/2021
|6/29/2021
|$
|0.49000
|$
|0.00000
|$
|0.00000
|$
|0.49000
|DFE
|
WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend
Fund
|6/24/2021
|6/25/2021
|6/29/2021
|$
|1.10500
|$
|0.00000
|$
|0.00000
|$
|1.10500
|DFJ
|WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund
|6/24/2021
|6/25/2021
|6/29/2021
|$
|0.69775
|$
|0.00000
|$
|0.00000
|$
|0.69775
|DGRE
|
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality
Dividend Growth Fund
|6/24/2021
|6/25/2021
|6/29/2021
|$
|0.21500
|$
|0.00000
|$
|0.00000
|$
|0.21500
|DGRS
|
WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality
Dividend Growth Fund
|6/24/2021
|6/25/2021
|6/29/2021
|$
|0.14000
|$
|0.00000
|$
|0.00000
|$
|0.14000
|DGRW
|
WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth
Fund
|6/24/2021
|6/25/2021
|6/29/2021
|$
|0.15500
|$
|0.00000
|$
|0.00000
|$
|0.15500
|DGS
|
WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap
Dividend Fund
|6/24/2021
|6/25/2021
|6/29/2021
|$
|0.75500
|$
|0.00000
|$
|0.00000
|$
|0.75500
|DHS
|WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund
|6/24/2021
|6/25/2021
|6/29/2021
|$
|0.27500
|$
|0.00000
|$
|0.00000
|$
|0.27500
|DIM
|
WisdomTree International MidCap
Dividend Fund
|6/24/2021
|6/25/2021
|6/29/2021
|$
|1.10500
|$
|0.00000
|$
|0.00000
|$
|1.10500
|DLN
|WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund
|6/24/2021
|6/25/2021
|6/29/2021
|$
|0.29000
|$
|0.00000
|$
|0.00000
|$
|0.29000
|DLS
|
WisdomTree International SmallCap
Dividend Fund
|6/24/2021
|6/25/2021
|6/29/2021
|$
|1.06500
|$
|0.00000
|$
|0.00000
|$
|1.06500
|DNL
|
WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality
Dividend Growth Fund
|6/24/2021
|6/25/2021
|6/29/2021
|$
|0.20000
|$
|0.00000
|$
|0.00000
|$
|0.20000
|DOL
|
WisdomTree International LargeCap
Dividend Fund
|6/24/2021
|6/25/2021
|6/29/2021
|$
|0.59500
|$
|0.00000
|$
|0.00000
|$
|0.59500
|DON
|WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund
|6/24/2021
|6/25/2021
|6/29/2021
|$
|0.15000
|$
|0.00000
|$
|0.00000
|$
|0.15000
|DOO
|
WisdomTree International Dividend ex-
Financials Fund
|6/24/2021
|6/25/2021
|6/29/2021
|$
|0.52000
|$
|0.00000
|$
|0.00000
|$
|0.52000
|DRW
|
WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Real Estate
Fund
|6/24/2021
|6/25/2021
|6/29/2021
|$
|0.75000
|$
|0.00000
|$
|0.00000
|$
|0.75000
|DTD
|WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund
|6/24/2021
|6/25/2021
|6/29/2021
|$
|0.31000
|$
|0.00000
|$
|0.00000
|$
|0.31000
|DTH
|
WisdomTree International High Dividend
Fund
|6/24/2021
|6/25/2021
|6/29/2021
|$
|0.65500
|$
|0.00000
|$
|0.00000
|$
|0.65500
|DTN
|
WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials
Fund
|6/24/2021
|6/25/2021
|6/29/2021
|$
|0.45500
|$
|0.00000
|$
|0.00000
|$
|0.45500
|DWM
|WisdomTree International Equity Fund
|6/24/2021
|6/25/2021
|6/29/2021
|$
|0.71500
|$
|0.00000
|$
|0.00000
|$
|0.71500
|DWMF
|WisdomTree International Multifactor Fund
|6/24/2021
|6/25/2021
|6/29/2021
|$
|0.45000
|$
|0.00000
|$
|0.00000
|$
|0.45000
|DXGE
|WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund
|6/24/2021
|6/25/2021
|6/29/2021
|$
|0.76000
|$
|0.00000
|$
|0.00000
|$
|0.76000
|DXJ
|WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund
|6/24/2021
|6/25/2021
|6/29/2021
|$
|0.47345
|$
|0.00000
|$
|0.00000
|$
|0.47345
|DXJS
|
WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap
Equity Fund
|6/24/2021
|6/25/2021
|6/29/2021
|$
|0.47453
|$
|0.00000
|$
|0.00000
|$
|0.47453
|EES
|WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund
|6/24/2021
|6/25/2021
|6/29/2021
|$
|0.13000
|$
|0.00000
|$
|0.00000
|$
|0.13000
|ELD
|
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt
Fund
|6/24/2021
|6/25/2021
|6/29/2021
|$
|0.12750
|$
|0.00000
|$
|0.00000
|$
|0.12750
|EMCB
|
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate
Bond Fund
|6/24/2021
|6/25/2021
|6/29/2021
|$
|0.20500
|$
|0.00000
|$
|0.00000
|$
|0.20500
|EMMF
|
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor
Fund
|6/24/2021
|6/25/2021
|6/29/2021
|$
|0.22500
|$
|0.00000
|$
|0.00000
|$
|0.22500
|EPI
|WisdomTree India Earnings Fund
|6/24/2021
|6/25/2021
|6/29/2021
|$
|0.08500
|$
|0.00000
|$
|0.00000
|$
|0.08500
|EPS
|WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund
|6/24/2021
|6/25/2021
|6/29/2021
|$
|0.18500
|$
|0.00000
|$
|0.00000
|$
|0.18500
|EUDG
|
WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend
Growth Fund
|6/24/2021
|6/25/2021
|6/29/2021
|$
|0.35500
|$
|0.00000
|$
|0.00000
|$
|0.35500
|EUSC
|
WisdomTree Europe Hedged SmallCap
Equity Fund
|6/24/2021
|6/25/2021
|6/29/2021
|$
|0.61500
|$
|0.00000
|$
|0.00000
|$
|0.61500
|EZM
|WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund
|6/24/2021
|6/25/2021
|6/29/2021
|$
|0.15000
|$
|0.00000
|$
|0.00000
|$
|0.15000
|HEDJ
|WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund
|6/24/2021
|6/25/2021
|6/29/2021
|$
|1.00500
|$
|0.00000
|$
|0.00000
|$
|1.00500
|HYZD
|
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High
Yield Bond Fund
|6/24/2021
|6/25/2021
|6/29/2021
|$
|0.07500
|$
|0.00000
|$
|0.00000
|$
|0.07500
|IHDG
|
WisdomTree International Hedged Quality
Dividend Growth Fund
|6/24/2021
|6/25/2021
|6/29/2021
|$
|0.33500
|$
|0.00000
|$
|0.00000
|$
|0.33500
|IQDG
|
WisdomTree International Quality Dividend
Growth Fund
|6/24/2021
|6/25/2021
|6/29/2021
|$
|0.19000
|$
|0.00000
|$
|0.00000
|$
|0.19000
|IXSE
|
WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned
Enterprises Fund
|6/24/2021
|6/25/2021
|6/29/2021
|$
|0.00980
|$
|0.00000
|$
|0.00000
|$
|0.00980
|MTGP
|WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund
|6/24/2021
|6/25/2021
|6/29/2021
|$
|0.07500
|$
|0.00000
|$
|0.00000
|$
|0.07500
|NTSE
|
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient
Core Fund
|6/24/2021
|6/25/2021
|6/29/2021
|$
|0.06000
|$
|0.00000
|$
|0.00000
|$
|0.06000
|NTSI
|
WisdomTree International Efficient Core
Fund
|6/24/2021
|6/25/2021
|6/29/2021
|$
|0.04000
|$
|0.00000
|$
|0.00000
|$
|0.04000
|NTSX
|WisdomTree U.S Efficient Core Fund
|6/24/2021
|6/25/2021
|6/29/2021
|$
|0.08500
|$
|0.00000
|$
|0.00000
|$
|0.08500
|QSY
|
WisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield
Fund
|6/24/2021
|6/25/2021
|6/29/2021
|$
|0.24000
|$
|0.00000
|$
|0.00000
|$
|0.24000
|RESD
|WisdomTree International ESG Fund
|6/24/2021
|6/25/2021
|6/29/2021
|$
|0.36000
|$
|0.00000
|$
|0.00000
|$
|0.36000
|RESE
|WisdomTree Emerging Markets ESG Fund
|6/24/2021
|6/25/2021
|6/29/2021
|$
|0.17000
|$
|0.00000
|$
|0.00000
|$
|0.17000
|RESP
|WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund
|6/24/2021
|6/25/2021
|6/29/2021
|$
|0.12500
|$
|0.00000
|$
|0.00000
|$
|0.12500
|SFHY
|
WisdomTree U.S. Short-Term High Yield
Corporate Bond Fund
|6/24/2021
|6/25/2021
|6/29/2021
|$
|0.15250
|$
|0.00000
|$
|0.00000
|$
|0.15250
|SFIG
|
WisdomTree U.S. Short-Term Corporate
Bond Fund
|6/24/2021
|6/25/2021
|6/29/2021
|$
|0.05000
|$
|0.00000
|$
|0.00000
|$
|0.05000
|SHAG
|
WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-
Term Aggregate Bond Fund
|6/24/2021
|6/25/2021
|6/29/2021
|$
|0.02750
|$
|0.00000
|$
|0.00000
|$
|0.02750
|USFR
|WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund
|6/24/2021
|6/25/2021
|6/29/2021
|$
|0.00000
|$
|0.00000
|$
|0.00000
|$
|0.00000
|USMF
|WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund
|6/24/2021
|6/25/2021
|6/29/2021
|$
|0.12000
|$
|0.00000
|$
|0.00000
|$
|0.12000
|WFHY
|
WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate
Bond Fund
|6/24/2021
|6/25/2021
|6/29/2021
|$
|0.18000
|$
|0.00000
|$
|0.00000
|$
|0.18000
|WFIG
|WisdomTree U.S. Corporate Bond Fund
|6/24/2021
|6/25/2021
|6/29/2021
|$
|0.11000
|$
|0.00000
|$
|0.00000
|$
|0.11000
|XSOE
|
WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-
Owned Enterprises Fund
|6/24/2021
|6/25/2021
|6/29/2021
|$
|0.22000
|$
|0.00000
|$
|0.00000
|$
|0.22000
About WisdomTree
WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries in the U.S. and Europe (collectively, “WisdomTree”), is an ETF and ETP sponsor and asset manager headquartered in New York. WisdomTree offers products covering equity, commodity, fixed income, leveraged and inverse, currency, cryptocurrency and alternative strategies. WisdomTree currently has approximately $73.6 billion in assets under management globally. For more information, please visit www.wisdomtree.com or follow us on Twitter @WisdomTreeETFs.
WisdomTree is the marketing name for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. and its subsidiaries worldwide.
There are risks associated with investing including possible loss of principal. Foreign investing involves special risks, such as risk of loss from currency fluctuation or political or economic uncertainty. Investments in real estate involve additional special risks, such as credit risk, interest rate fluctuations and the effect of varied economic conditions. Funds that focus their investments in one country or region may be significantly impacted by events and developments associated with the region which can adversely affect performance. Funds focusing on a single sector and/or smaller companies generally experience greater price volatility. Investments in emerging, offshore or frontier markets are generally less liquid and less efficient than investments in developed markets and are subject to additional risks, such as risks of adverse governmental regulation and intervention or political developments. Investments in currency involve additional special risks, such as credit risk and interest rate fluctuations. Derivative investments can be volatile, and these investments may be less liquid than other securities, and more sensitive to the effect of varied economic conditions. As these Funds can have a high concentration in some issuers the Funds can be adversely impacted by changes affecting such issuers.
Fixed income investments are subject to interest rate risk; their value will normally decline as interest rates rise. In addition, when interest rates fall income may decline. Fixed income investments are also subject to credit risk, the risk that the issuer of a bond will fail to pay interest and principal in a timely manner, or that negative perceptions of the issuer’s ability to make such payments will cause the price of that bond to decline. Unlike typical exchange-traded funds, there are no indexes that the actively managed Currency Strategy Funds or the actively managed Fixed Income Funds attempt to track or replicate. Thus, the ability of these Funds to achieve their objectives will depend on the effectiveness of the portfolio manager. Due to the investment strategy of certain Funds they may make higher capital gain distributions than other ETFs. Please read the Fund’s prospectus for specific details regarding the Fund’s risk profile.
The tax consequences of Fund distributions vary by individual taxpayer. You should consult your tax professional or financial advisor for more information regarding your tax situation. To receive a distribution, you must have been a registered shareholder of a Fund on the indicated record date(s). Distributions were paid to shareholders on the payment date(s). Past distributions are not indicative of future distributions. Transactions in shares of the Funds will also generate tax consequences and transaction expenses.
Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the funds carefully before investing. A prospectus, containing this and other information is available by calling 1-866-909-WISE (9473), or visit wisdomtree.com to view or download a prospectus. Investors should read the prospectus carefully before investing.
WisdomTree Funds are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC, in the U.S. only. Foreside Fund Services, LLC is not affiliated with the other entities mentioned.
WTPR-20210617-0123
Contact Information
Media Relations:
Jessica Zaloom
+1.917.267.3735
jzaloom@wisdomtree.com
wisdomtree@fullyvested.com
0 Kommentare