WisdomTree ETFs Declare Distributions

NEW YORK, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- June 24, 2021 – WisdomTree (NASDAQ:WETF) today announced that WisdomTree declared distributions for the following WisdomTree ETFs. Rates are listed below:

Ticker Fund Name Ex-date Record Date Payable Date
Ordinary
Income
Short
Term
Capital
Gains
Long
Term
Capital
Gains
Total Rate
Per Share
AGGY WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S.
Aggregate Bond Fund 		6/24/2021 6/25/2021 6/29/2021 $ 0.09000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.09000
AGZD WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S.
Aggregate Bond Fund 		6/24/2021 6/25/2021 6/29/2021 $ 0.05800 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.05800
CXSE WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned
Enterprises Fund 		6/24/2021 6/25/2021 6/29/2021 $ 0.25000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.25000
DDLS WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged
International SmallCap Equity Fund 		6/24/2021 6/25/2021 6/29/2021 $ 0.48000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.48000
DDWM WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged
International Equity Fund 		6/24/2021 6/25/2021 6/29/2021 $ 0.37500 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.37500
DEM WisdomTree Emerging Markets High
Dividend Fund 		6/24/2021 6/25/2021 6/29/2021 $ 0.64000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.64000
DES WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund 6/24/2021 6/25/2021 6/29/2021 $ 0.11000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.11000
DEW WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund 6/24/2021 6/25/2021 6/29/2021 $ 0.49000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.49000
DFE WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend
Fund 		6/24/2021 6/25/2021 6/29/2021 $ 1.10500 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 1.10500
DFJ WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund 6/24/2021 6/25/2021 6/29/2021 $ 0.69775 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.69775
DGRE WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality
Dividend Growth Fund 		6/24/2021 6/25/2021 6/29/2021 $ 0.21500 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.21500
DGRS WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality
Dividend Growth Fund 		6/24/2021 6/25/2021 6/29/2021 $ 0.14000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.14000
DGRW WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth
Fund 		6/24/2021 6/25/2021 6/29/2021 $ 0.15500 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.15500
DGS WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap
Dividend Fund 		6/24/2021 6/25/2021 6/29/2021 $ 0.75500 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.75500
DHS WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund 6/24/2021 6/25/2021 6/29/2021 $ 0.27500 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.27500
DIM WisdomTree International MidCap
Dividend Fund 		6/24/2021 6/25/2021 6/29/2021 $ 1.10500 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 1.10500
DLN WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund 6/24/2021 6/25/2021 6/29/2021 $ 0.29000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.29000
DLS WisdomTree International SmallCap
Dividend Fund 		6/24/2021 6/25/2021 6/29/2021 $ 1.06500 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 1.06500
DNL WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality
Dividend Growth Fund 		6/24/2021 6/25/2021 6/29/2021 $ 0.20000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.20000
DOL WisdomTree International LargeCap
Dividend Fund 		6/24/2021 6/25/2021 6/29/2021 $ 0.59500 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.59500
DON WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund 6/24/2021 6/25/2021 6/29/2021 $ 0.15000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.15000
DOO WisdomTree International Dividend ex-
Financials Fund 		6/24/2021 6/25/2021 6/29/2021 $ 0.52000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.52000
DRW WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Real Estate
Fund 		6/24/2021 6/25/2021 6/29/2021 $ 0.75000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.75000
DTD WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund 6/24/2021 6/25/2021 6/29/2021 $ 0.31000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.31000
DTH WisdomTree International High Dividend
Fund 		6/24/2021 6/25/2021 6/29/2021 $ 0.65500 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.65500
DTN WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials
Fund 		6/24/2021 6/25/2021 6/29/2021 $ 0.45500 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.45500
DWM WisdomTree International Equity Fund 6/24/2021 6/25/2021 6/29/2021 $ 0.71500 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.71500
DWMF WisdomTree International Multifactor Fund 6/24/2021 6/25/2021 6/29/2021 $ 0.45000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.45000
DXGE WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund 6/24/2021 6/25/2021 6/29/2021 $ 0.76000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.76000
DXJ WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund 6/24/2021 6/25/2021 6/29/2021 $ 0.47345 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.47345
DXJS WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap
Equity Fund 		6/24/2021 6/25/2021 6/29/2021 $ 0.47453 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.47453
EES WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund 6/24/2021 6/25/2021 6/29/2021 $ 0.13000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.13000
ELD WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt
Fund 		6/24/2021 6/25/2021 6/29/2021 $ 0.12750 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.12750
EMCB WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate
Bond Fund 		6/24/2021 6/25/2021 6/29/2021 $ 0.20500 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.20500
EMMF WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor
Fund 		6/24/2021 6/25/2021 6/29/2021 $ 0.22500 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.22500
EPI WisdomTree India Earnings Fund 6/24/2021 6/25/2021 6/29/2021 $ 0.08500 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.08500
EPS WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund 6/24/2021 6/25/2021 6/29/2021 $ 0.18500 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.18500
EUDG WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend
Growth Fund 		6/24/2021 6/25/2021 6/29/2021 $ 0.35500 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.35500
EUSC WisdomTree Europe Hedged SmallCap
Equity Fund 		6/24/2021 6/25/2021 6/29/2021 $ 0.61500 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.61500
EZM WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund 6/24/2021 6/25/2021 6/29/2021 $ 0.15000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.15000
HEDJ WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund 6/24/2021 6/25/2021 6/29/2021 $ 1.00500 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 1.00500
HYZD WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High
Yield Bond Fund 		6/24/2021 6/25/2021 6/29/2021 $ 0.07500 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.07500
IHDG WisdomTree International Hedged Quality
Dividend Growth Fund 		6/24/2021 6/25/2021 6/29/2021 $ 0.33500 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.33500
IQDG WisdomTree International Quality Dividend
Growth Fund 		6/24/2021 6/25/2021 6/29/2021 $ 0.19000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.19000
IXSE WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned
Enterprises Fund 		6/24/2021 6/25/2021 6/29/2021 $ 0.00980 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00980
MTGP WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund 6/24/2021 6/25/2021 6/29/2021 $ 0.07500 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.07500
NTSE WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient
Core Fund 		6/24/2021 6/25/2021 6/29/2021 $ 0.06000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.06000
NTSI WisdomTree International Efficient Core
Fund 		6/24/2021 6/25/2021 6/29/2021 $ 0.04000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.04000
NTSX WisdomTree U.S Efficient Core Fund 6/24/2021 6/25/2021 6/29/2021 $ 0.08500 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.08500
QSY WisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield
Fund 		6/24/2021 6/25/2021 6/29/2021 $ 0.24000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.24000
RESD WisdomTree International ESG Fund 6/24/2021 6/25/2021 6/29/2021 $ 0.36000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.36000
RESE WisdomTree Emerging Markets ESG Fund 6/24/2021 6/25/2021 6/29/2021 $ 0.17000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.17000
RESP WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund 6/24/2021 6/25/2021 6/29/2021 $ 0.12500 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.12500
SFHY WisdomTree U.S. Short-Term High Yield
Corporate Bond Fund 		6/24/2021 6/25/2021 6/29/2021 $ 0.15250 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.15250
SFIG WisdomTree U.S. Short-Term Corporate
Bond Fund 		6/24/2021 6/25/2021 6/29/2021 $ 0.05000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.05000
SHAG WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-
Term Aggregate Bond Fund 		6/24/2021 6/25/2021 6/29/2021 $ 0.02750 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.02750
USFR WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund 6/24/2021 6/25/2021 6/29/2021 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000
USMF WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund 6/24/2021 6/25/2021 6/29/2021 $ 0.12000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.12000
WFHY WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate
Bond Fund 		6/24/2021 6/25/2021 6/29/2021 $ 0.18000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.18000
WFIG WisdomTree U.S. Corporate Bond Fund 6/24/2021 6/25/2021 6/29/2021 $ 0.11000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.11000
XSOE WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-
Owned Enterprises Fund 		6/24/2021 6/25/2021 6/29/2021 $ 0.22000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.22000

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries in the U.S. and Europe (collectively, “WisdomTree”), is an ETF and ETP sponsor and asset manager headquartered in New York. WisdomTree offers products covering equity, commodity, fixed income, leveraged and inverse, currency, cryptocurrency and alternative strategies. WisdomTree currently has approximately $73.6 billion in assets under management globally.  For more information, please visit www.wisdomtree.com or follow us on Twitter @WisdomTreeETFs.

WisdomTree is the marketing name for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. and its subsidiaries worldwide.

There are risks associated with investing including possible loss of principal. Foreign investing involves special risks, such as risk of loss from currency fluctuation or political or economic uncertainty.  Investments in real estate involve additional special risks, such as credit risk, interest rate fluctuations and the effect of varied economic conditions. Funds that focus their investments in one country or region may be significantly impacted by events and developments associated with the region which can adversely affect performance. Funds focusing on a single sector and/or smaller companies generally experience greater price volatility. Investments in emerging, offshore or frontier markets are generally less liquid and less efficient than investments in developed markets and are subject to additional risks, such as risks of adverse governmental regulation and intervention or political developments. Investments in currency involve additional special risks, such as credit risk and interest rate fluctuations. Derivative investments can be volatile, and these investments may be less liquid than other securities, and more sensitive to the effect of varied economic conditions. As these Funds can have a high concentration in some issuers the Funds can be adversely impacted by changes affecting such issuers.

Fixed income investments are subject to interest rate risk; their value will normally decline as interest rates rise. In addition, when interest rates fall income may decline. Fixed income investments are also subject to credit risk, the risk that the issuer of a bond will fail to pay interest and principal in a timely manner, or that negative perceptions of the issuer’s ability to make such payments will cause the price of that bond to decline. Unlike typical exchange-traded funds, there are no indexes that the actively managed Currency Strategy Funds or the actively managed Fixed Income Funds attempt to track or replicate. Thus, the ability of these Funds to achieve their objectives will depend on the effectiveness of the portfolio manager. Due to the investment strategy of certain Funds they may make higher capital gain distributions than other ETFs. Please read the Fund’s prospectus for specific details regarding the Fund’s risk profile.

The tax consequences of Fund distributions vary by individual taxpayer. You should consult your tax professional or financial advisor for more information regarding your tax situation. To receive a distribution, you must have been a registered shareholder of a Fund on the indicated record date(s). Distributions were paid to shareholders on the payment date(s). Past distributions are not indicative of future distributions. Transactions in shares of the Funds will also generate tax consequences and transaction expenses.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the funds carefully before investing. A prospectus, containing this and other information is available by calling 1-866-909-WISE (9473), or visit wisdomtree.com to view or download a prospectus. Investors should read the prospectus carefully before investing.

WisdomTree Funds are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC, in the U.S. only. Foreside Fund Services, LLC is not affiliated with the other entities mentioned.

WTPR-20210617-0123

Contact Information
Media Relations:
Jessica Zaloom
+1.917.267.3735
jzaloom@wisdomtree.com
wisdomtree@fullyvested.com





Disclaimer

